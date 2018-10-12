Mira Sorvino Says Revealing Her Harvey Weinstein Story Led to Countless 'Sleepless Nights'

Mira Sorvino says she had several “sleepless nights” after she came forward with her allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein.

The 51-year-old actress initially spoke out against the producer, 66, in October of last year for a New Yorker piece written by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ronan Farrow in which multiple women accused Weinstein of sexual assault.

A spokesperson for Weinstein denied the allegations at the time, saying, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

Sorvino tells PEOPLE she’s “glad” she spoke to Farrow for the article that ignited the #MeToo movement.

“Although it’s been… emotionally, I cannot describe how many sleepless nights I’ve had,” she says. “Or how difficult it was to describe moments from the past, sharing why I didn’t report. I think the national discussion is super important even though there seems to be such a backlash and divide.”

“I am heartened,” she adds.

The mother of four recently wrote an op-ed for the Los Angeles Times in which she called on California Gov. Jerry Brown to sign five anti-sexual harassment bills into law.

Of the five, Brown signed three — of which Sorvino is “grateful.”

“I don’t know if it was due to any of the outreach that I did,” she said of the momentous act. “It certainly had a lot to do with the overall outreach a lot of us did. Those bills are going to impact the lives of millions of people. That is going to allow a lot more people with incidents in the workplace to be able to record them.”

“I’m really proud to have been a part of this,” she says, although she admits she wishes Brown would have considered two of the bills he rejected.

Mira Sorvino and Harvey Weinstein in 2006 Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan/Getty

“I don’t get why he didn’t sign an extension to the statute of limitations though,” she says. “I’m disappointed in him, but still grateful that he signed the other bills. They’re now laws. We’ll have to take what we’ve learned, all the pain and trauma and put it into action.”

As for where Sorvino gains the strength to overcome the harrowing year she (and many other women) has had, her answer is simple and heartfelt.

“My friends, my family and my husband. He’s my rock,” she says of her husband of 14 years, Christopher Backus. “He has never once said this is taking too much time away from us. He’s always supported me.”