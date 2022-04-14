"I miss you so much and hope to be together in person very soon!" Mira Sorvino wrote on Wednesday

Mira Sorvino Celebrates Father Paul on His 83rd Birthday with Sweet Black and White Throwback Shot

Happy birthday, Paul Sorvino!

The actor celebrated his 83rd birthday on Wednesday, and the occasion was marked on social media by his daughter, Mira.

"A very Happy Birthday to my father Paul Sorvino," Mira, 54, wrote on Twitter alongside a black and white throwback image of herself and her father.

"I miss you so much and hope to be together in person very soon!" the Romy and Michele's High School Reunion star added.

In the comments section, Mira received sweet messages from fans celebrating her father on his special day.

When one user wrote, "He was a great actor, I literally never disliked a performance of his," Mira responded back, "He still is."

Another said, "Paul Sorvino is one of those faces that you can't forget. He meticulously brought to [life] such memorable characters."

Paul shares Mira with his first wife Lorraine Davis. Together, the pair are also mom and dad to two other children: son Michael and daughter Amanda.

The star is best known for his role in Goodfellas, where he portrayed Paulie Cicero, and his role as NYPD Sergeant Phil Cerreta on the television series Law & Order.