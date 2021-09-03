Minnie Driver and Matt Damon starred together in the 1997 film and dated for a short time afterwards

Minnie Driver Recalls First Reunion with Matt Damon Since Good Will Hunting: It Was 'Very Nice'

Minnie Driver and Matt Damon had a recent encounter last year after more than 20 years apart.

During an appearance on Monday's Keep It! podcast, the 51-year-old actress shared that she ran into Damon, 50, for the first time since the pair's 1998 breakup, seeing the actor and his family — wife Luciana Barroso and four daughters — last year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I did see Matt Damon on the beach and I had not had a conversation with him, seriously, since we made the film," Driver explained, noting their movie Good Will Hunting. "That was last summer and it was actually very nice to see him, and his kids, and his wife and it all felt quite middle-aged actually, which was reassuring."

"I feel like so much of the folly of youth went on with our initial relationship, like it was amazing and tabloidy," the actress continued on the podcast. "So that was nice to just have sort of a middle-aged conversation about the weather and stuff."

minnie-driver-matt-damon-2.jpg Steve Granitz/WireImage

Though the pair haven't spoken in years, Driver has been vocal in the past about Damon and his previous comments about sexual misconduct in Hollywood and beyond.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In December 2017, Damon told ABC News that the alleged sexual misconduct of powerful men represented a "spectrum of behavior," explaining that he believes there is "a difference between patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation. Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn't be conflated."

He also said, "I think it's wonderful that women are feeling empowered to tell their stories and it's totally necessary."

In response, Driver said she "desperately" needed to speak out at the time after hearing the comments, saying, "There are so many men I love who do NOT frame the differentiation between sexual misconduct, assault and rape as an excuse or worse – our problem."

Minnie Driver, Matt Damon Credit: SGranitz/WireImage

In January 2018, Damon apologized for his controversial comments, telling the Today show, "I really wish I'd listened a lot more before I weighed in on this. Ultimately what it is for me is that I don't want to further anybody's pain. With anything that I do or say, so for that I'm really sorry."

However, a month later, Driver told the New York Times that she felt The Bourne Identity star "represented every intelligent, nice white male who feels it is their job to comment on the way that women metabolize stuff."

Driver advocated for involving men in the women's movement, saying "there's no way to move forward unless we do this together."