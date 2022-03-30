New Minions: The Rise of Gru Trailer Shows Villain's Hilarious Origin Story

Minions: The Rise of Gru is finally almost here!

In a new trailer for the latest installment in the Despicable Me franchise, Gru (voiced by Steve Carell) is a 12-year-old boy growing up in the 1970s who declares, "There are a lot of other villains in the world, but I am going to be a supervillain."

Scenes showing Gru's early attempts to gain power play over a background track of Eminem's "Lose Yourself," before the young criminal is kidnapped and says, "My Minions will save me!"

Gru's Minion followers Kevin, Stuart and Bob are back — and a new Minion is introduced: Otto, who has braces and "a desperate need to please," per a press release. Pierre Coffin supplies the voices for the Minions.

The second half of the trailer sees them embarking on a series of hilarious quests in an attempt to rescue their leader — at whom they chant, to Gru's chagrin, "Mini boss! Mini boss! Mini boss!"

Aside from Carell, 59, and Coffin, 55, Rise of Gru's voice cast includes Julie Andrews as Gru's mother, plus Alan Arkin as Wild Knuckles, who becomes a mentor of sorts for Gru.

Additionally, the origin story's 1970s-inspired soundtrack comes from Grammy-winning music producer Jack Antonoff.

There have so far been three Despicable Me movies (in 2010, 2013 and 2017), plus the first Minions movie (in 2015).

Wednesday's trailer marks the third for The Rise of Gru, after the first dropped in February 2020 (when the movie was originally intended to debut in July that year) and the second this past December.

When the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic shut many places down, Universal Illumination was forced to postpone the film, since their studio in Paris had been forced to close that March.

"This means we will be unable to finish Minions: The Rise of Gru in time for our planned global releases in late June and early July," Chris Meledandri, CEO of Illumination, said in a statement at the time. "While we all grapple with the enormity of this crisis, we must put the safety and protection of our employees above all."

Added Meledandri, "We look forward to finding a new release date for the return of Gru and the Minions."