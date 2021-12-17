Julie Andrews voices the mom of Steve Carell's Gru in Minions: The Rise of Gru, due in theaters in 2022 after delays due to the pandemic

More Minions! Despicable Me Gets Villain Origin Story in Minions: The Rise of Gru Teaser

Get ready for more Minions!

Universal debuted a trailer for the upcoming Minions: The Rise of Gru on Thursday, a prequel that tracks the origin story of Steve Carell's Despicable Me supervillain with a heart of gold, Gru, as a 12 year old in the 1970s.

Rise of Gru's voice cast includes Julie Andrews as Gru's mother, plus Alan Arkin as Wild Knuckles, who becomes a mentor of sorts for Gru. The evil Vicious 6 consists of Taraji P. Henson as Belle Bottom, Jean-Claude Van Damme as Jean Clawed, Lucy Lawless as Nunchuck, Dolph Lundgren as Svengeance and Danny Trejo as Stronghold. Russell Brand and Michelle Yeoh also lend their voice to the animated film.

Gru's Minion followers Kevin, Stuart and Bob are back — and a new Minion is introduced: Otto, who has braces and "a desperate need to please," per a press release. Pierre Coffin supplies the voices for the Minions.

Additionally, the movie's 1970s-inspired soundtrack comes from Grammy-winning music producer Jack Antonoff.

Minions: The Rise of Gru Credit: Universal Pictures

There have so far been three Despicable Me movies (in 2010, 2013 and 2017) plus the first Minions movie (in 2015).

A trailer for Minions: The Rise of Gru previously dropped back in February 2020 when the movie was originally intended to debut in July that year. When the onset of the pandemic shut many places down, Universal Illumination was forced to postpone the film since their studio in Paris had been forced to close that March.

"This means we will be unable to finish Minions: The Rise of Gru in time for our planned global releases in late June and early July. While we all grapple with the enormity of this crisis, we must put the safety and protection of our employees above all. We look forward to finding a new release date for the return of Gru and the Minions," Chris Meledandri, CEO of Illumination, said in a statement at the time.