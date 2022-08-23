'Minions: The Rise of Gru' Has Ending Changed in China with Different Fates for Villains: Reports

The fate of Wild Knuckles in Minions: The Rise of Gru is much different at the end of the film being shown in China, according to multiple reports

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on August 23, 2022 04:18 PM
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022). Photo: Illumination

Warning: The following story contains spoilers for Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is reportedly giving two of its villains a different ending in China.

The animated film, which hit theaters in the U.S. July 1, originally shows Gru (voiced by Steve Carell), the Minions and co-conspirator Wild Knuckles (Alan Arkin) driving off together, with the latter having successfully faked his own death.

However, in the version shown in China, Gru "returned to his family" and "his biggest accomplishment is being the father to his three girls," screen shots from the film allegedly read, according to multiple outlets including Reuters, CNN and NBC.

Furthermore, the outlets report that Wild Knuckles is said to have been apprehended by law enforcement and put behind bars for 20 years, per the added text before the credits

Reps for Universal Pictures did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU, (aka MINIONS 2: THE RISE OF GRU)
Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022). Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Rise of Gru reports come six months after the original ending of Fight Club was reported to be getting restored in China, after the country's government initially censored the film's conclusion on the streaming shrive Tencent Video, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Director David Fincher's original ending saw Edward Norton's character Tyler killing off his imaginary alter ego (Brad Pitt) and watching as buildings explode across the city as a sign for consumerism to end.

But Tencent altered the original ending, replacing the explosions with a blank screen that read, "The police rapidly figured out the whole plan and arrested all criminals, successfully preventing the bomb from exploding. After the trial, Tyler was sent to a lunatic asylum receiving psychological treatment."

At the time, reps for Disney (the company that owns 20th Century Studios — formerly 20th Century Fox, the film's distribution company) and Tencent Video did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In the new Minions prequel, Gru is a 12-year-old boy growing up in the 1970s who declares, "There are a lot of other villains in the world, but I am going to be a supervillain."

Gru's Minion followers Kevin, Stuart and Bob are back — and a new Minion is introduced: Otto, who has braces and "a desperate need to please," per a press release.

Aside from Carell and Pierre Coffin, who voices the Minions, Rise of Gru's voice cast includes Julie Andrews as Gru's mother, plus Arkin as Wild Knuckles, who becomes a mentor of sorts for Gru.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is now playing in theaters.

