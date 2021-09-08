Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain went viral on social media with their chemistry while promoting their upcoming HBO Max limited series Scenes from a Marriage

Mindy Kaling Teases Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac: 'Why' Is He the 'Only Person Allowed to Kiss Your Inner Arm'

Mindy Kaling can't help but feel like she's missing out after seeing the friendship between Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac.

On Saturday, Chastain, 44, and Isaac, 42, who star together in the upcoming HBO Max limited series Scenes from a Marriage, sent social media into a frenzy with their chemistry while walking the red carpet together at the Venice Film Festival.

In a slow-motion clip from Getty that has gone viral on Twitter, Chastain is seen wrapping her arm around Isaac's shoulder as he gazes deep into her eyes before appearing to plant a kiss on her inner arm.

The following day, Kaling, 42, teased Chastain in the comments section of her Instagram video as she showed off her red carpet look from the night. "Why is Oscar Isaac the only person allowed to kiss your inner arm," Kaling joked.

"Don't hate lol," Chastain responded.

On Monday, Chastain also joined in on the fun and made light of her own viral moment by sharing a photo on Twitter of Gomez from The Addams Family kissing his wife, Morticia's, arm, which looked almost identical to her and Isaac's red carpet photos. Isaac was the voice actor for Gomez in the 2019 animated remake of the iconic film. Chastain captioned the photo with the premiere date for their upcoming film.

Isaac and Chastain star in the American adaptation of the 1973 Swedish miniseries Scenes from a Marriage as Jonathan and Mira, a married couple whose relationship falls apart over several years.

While the two exuded romance on the carpet, both Chastain and Isaac are married to their respective partners. Chastain married Moncler executive and Italian count Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in June 2017, and share two children together. Isaac, meanwhile, tied the knot with Danish writer and director Elvira Lind, 40, in February 2017, and they share two sons.

Chastain recently opened up to PEOPLE about working with Isaac — whom she's known for nearly two decades — and their close bond.

"Oscar I've known for 20 years and we went to college together. We have the same process," she said. "When I got the scripts, I knew immediately it was going to be like a play, because most of it's just him and I talking for an hour, sometimes not calm. So I knew it was basically just acting with Oscar."

"We affect each other," she continued of their ease working together. "And so we don't have to plan what we're going to do. It's like surfing together. It's a special thing, and it's very rare to have it with another actor. We have it with each other."

The pair previously starred together in the 2014 film A Most Violent Year, which earned Chastain a Golden Globe nomination for best-supporting actress. But they've been friends even longer, as they both attended Juilliard Drama School at the same time.