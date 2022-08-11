Mindy Kaling Says Ava Phillippe Joining Mom Reese Witherspoon in 'Legally Blonde 3' Would Be a 'Joy'

An enjoyable experience working with Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon Phillippe on Never Have I Ever has Mindy Kaling wanting to cast another family member.

In an interview with Extra, the Netflix series co-creator, 43, said she would be interested in working with Deacon's sister Ava in Legally Blonde 3, which she is writing.

"Listen, I think I can do anything, and if that's something she wanted to do, what a joy to have her in that," Kaling said.

The entertainer relished her experience working with Deacon, she told the outlet, who resembles his mother in more ways than one.

"He's so funny, so talented. He's obviously, like, very handsome, and we had a great time with him on set, and he is like his mom where after he wrapped, he sent me a handwritten note, thanking me for being on set. You could just tell Reese is his mom. You're just like, 'Oh, you're a good person. I can't imagine anyone saying a bad thing about you. You're one of those.' "

Monica Schipper/Getty

Witherspoon is set to return to her iconic 2001 role of Elle Woods. Further details about the movie have not been as clear-cut as Kaling's enthusiasm for Witherspoon's and actor Ryan Phillippe's kids.

One alum eager to make her return to the franchise is Jennifer Coolidge, who played Elle's pal Paulette in the original and its 2003 sequel.

"Someone in the press down there told me that Elle Woods, Reese is coming back as a mother and I haven't heard that," The White Lotus star, 60, said at last year's Gotham Awards. "Maybe these people are ahead of the game or maybe they're just trying to throw that at me. I haven't heard anything."

She continued at the time, "All I know is Mindy Kaling and her [writing] partner [Dan Goor] just finished the script maybe, but Reese hasn't given me any details. She sends me little DMs and hearts and says, you know, 'Getting geared up,' but I haven't gotten the official, 'We're filming in July' or anything yet."

Kaling, for one, seems to be enjoying the production's process, no matter its progress. "I can't wait to see what people will think of the way we wrote Elle Woods," Kaling told Access last year. "We wrote Elle Woods at 40, so how Elle is at 40 versus how she was at 21 has been really fun to imagine."

Kaling added that fans can expect references to the series' iconic moments in the third installment: "'Bend and snap' is forever. We definitely have a lot of fan favorites from the original movie."