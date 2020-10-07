Mindy Kaling Gives Update on Legally Blonde 3: ‘It's Been Really Funny to Write’

Mindy Kaling revealed earlier this year that she is co-writing the third Legally Blonde movie

Mindy Kaling is revealing how her writing role for the upcoming Legally Blonde 3 came to be — and updating fans on how the project is coming along!

The 41-year-actress appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday and shared that she spent years quoting Legally Blonde to her friend and frequent costar, Reese Witherspoon, before Witherspoon approached her with the idea to make a third movie.

“I'd been working with her on a couple movies and we've been friends for a while,” Kaling said. “I have always quoted the movies to her — I was that annoying friend that would be like, ‘Bend and snap' to her. And she asked me, ‘You know, I'd really love to revisit this character.'”

Image zoom Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Her first reaction to Witherspoon, 44, was apprehension, she said. “I was nervous because the movie is so iconic,” she said. “But then I thought, ‘It'd be really fun to see that character in her 40s. What is Elle Woods dealing with as a 41-year-old woman?'”

Kaling continued, “And it's been really funny to write. I'm working on it with my friend Dan [Goor], and I think it's going to be a great movie for Reese and people are going to love to see her in this part.”

Kaling first confirmed the news that she would be writing the script on Instagram in May. "Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people!" she wrote in a post at the time.

Kaling, who has acted alongside Witherspoon in A Wrinkle in Time and The Morning Show, will co-write the rom-com sequel alongside Emmy-winning scribe Dan Goor (The Daily Show, Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Parks and Recreation, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which he co-created).

Witherspoon will be reprising her role as attorney Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3. She first played the Harvard Law student in 2001 for Legally Blonde, which was followed up with Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde back in 2003.