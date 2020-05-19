Mindy Kaling Co-Writing Screenplay for Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde 3: Report

Reese Witherspoon has found the perfect person to help write the upcoming third installment of the Legally Blonde franchise.

Mindy Kaling, who costarred alongside Witherspoon's in 2018's A Wrinkle in Time, will co-write the rom-com sequel alongside Emmy-winning scribe Dan Goor (The Daily Show, Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Parks and Recreation, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which he co-created), according to Deadline.

The outlet first reported the news on Monday, as Kaling and Goor's names have already been added to the film's official listing on IMDB.

A rep for Kaling did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, though the Mindy Project and Office alum already liked a tweet announcing her deal.

Legally Blonde 3 was first announced back in June 2018.

"We’re definitely talking about it," Witherspoon said at the time. "I mean, it’s sort of about women being underestimated and I think it’s sort of a good idea. Things have changed, but not that much has changed! I loved playing that character and she’s so amazing. I don’t know, if you guys want it then I guess I’ll do it!"

Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah — the film's original writers — had first been tapped to write the third movie, but Deadline added that Kaling and Goor's screenplay will be a new spin.

The two recently collaborated on a script for a still-untitled film set around an Indian wedding, which will star Kaling and Priyanka Chopra.

Meanwhile, Witherspoon will be reprising her role as attorney Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3. She first played the Harvard Law student in 2001 for Legally Blonde, which was followed up with Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde back in 2003.

The Oscar winner, 44, will also co-produce the movie through her Hello Sunshine studio, with her producing partner, Lauren Neustadter, as well as Marc Platt (the franchise’s original producer) and Adam Siegel, president of Platt Productions.

Last May, Witherspoon said she was having fun working on the third installment in the franchise.

"She’s a very beloved character," the actress told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "You just want her to go on a hero’s journey like she does in the first movie, and I’m having a great time working on it."

Witherspoon was pretty tight-lipped about specifics but did reveal to the outlet, "[We have] a script, but we haven’t shot anything."

Legally Blonde also starred Luke Wilson, Jennifer Coolidge, Selma Blair, Victor Garber and Ali Larter. Sally Field and Regina King joined the cast in the film’s sequel.

And as for Elle's original costumes, Witherspoon revealed she still has them all — modeling her character’s iconic looks back in July 2016 to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the original movie.

The actress happily showed off each outfit on Snapchat, from the dress Elle wore during her ill-fated dinner date with Warner to the pink Playboy bunny Halloween costume she was tricked into wearing to Harvard’s Halloween party.