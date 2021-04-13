Minari, Promising Young Woman & More Best Picture Oscar Nominees Roasted by Honest Trailers

The 93rd Academy Awards will air live on Sunday, April 25 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC

It wouldn't be awards season without Honest Trailers poking fun at this year's Best Picture Oscar nominees!

From Nomadland, Promising Young Woman and Minari, no film is safe from a good roasting by the popular Screen Junkies YouTube channel.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The trailer is an amalgamation of clips from this year's Oscar nominees such as The Trial of the Chicago 7 (dubbed "Chicken Soup for the Liberal Soul") and The Sound of Metal (dubbed "Deaf Jam"), and features an announcer's voiceover as it makes fun of David Fincher's Mank for being male-centric.

On Minari, distributed by A24 (Midsommar, Hereditary), the trailer points out the film is "about being an Asian family in America—which was already pretty scary without putting a Babadook or whatever in it."

Minari, Promising Young Woman Credit: David Bornfriend/A24; Merie Weismiller Wallace / Focus Features

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The trailer also draws hilarious parallels from Minari to The Simpsons, adding it's about "how farming is effing hard, marriage is even harder but Mountain Dew is delicious."

Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman also gets scrutinized for its similarities to Joker and for turning popular leading men, including McLovin' (Christopher Mintz-Plasse), into creeps.

Anthony Hopkins' The Father wasn't safe either, portraying the "torturous and cruel portrayal of a legend's final days there's no way you actually watched it… this year's been hard enough." The film was dubbed "The Downer."

RELATED VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. Reacts to Regina King's Oscar Snub: 'She's Sure to Show up on This List Again'

The trailer ends by pointing out "all the things you actually watched this year" such as live action cartoons (Godzilla vs. Kong, Sonic the Hedgehog), "live-action cartoons we took way too seriously" such as WandaVision and Justice League as well as new Netflix shows (Queen's Gambit, The Circle and Tiger King) and "all of Netflix until all that's left is cooking and real estate shows."