Alan Kim admitted that he "mostly stayed inside" on his birthday Friday ahead of the Oscars but received a plethora of "really cool" gifts

Minari Star Alan Kim on How He Celebrated His 9th Birthday Ahead of Oscars: 'I Got a Bike!'

Alan Kim celebrated another special occasion just days before Hollywood's biggest night!

During E!'s Live from the Red Carpet Academy Awards pre-show on Sunday, the Minari breakout star discussed how he celebrated his ninth birthday on Friday and revealed some of his favorite gifts.

"It was really good," the young actor said of his big day.

While the Critics' Choice Award winner admitted he "mostly stayed inside" for the occasion, he said he also went out to dinner and received various gifts.

"I got a FitBit for kids, a new bike obviously, a new iPad mini 5, and that was really cool," Kim said.

On Saturday, the rising star shared photos from his special day on Instagram, writing that he felt like a "lucky boy" to receive so many birthday wishes.

"Thank you so much everyone!!!! I'm Sooooo happy!!! I am lucky boy! Because of you! 💚🌱💚🌱we had only 7 candles... but It's ok 👌!! I am 9 years old.🥰🥰," Kim wrote.

In the post, the actor showed off some of his gifts and the sweet treats he enjoyed on his birthday.

Alan S. Kim

Last month, Kim celebrated another milestone when he won the 2021 Critics' Choice Award for best young actor/actress for his performance as David in Minari.

While accepting his honor during the virtual awards show ceremony, Kim began thanking people involved with the film before bursting into tears.

"Thank you. Thank you," he began his speech. "First of all, I'd like to thank the critics who voted and my family."

As he began listing off names, he fought back the tears, saying, "Oh my goodness, I'm crying..." while powering through the rest of his acknowledgments.

In Minari, Kim stars as David, one of the children in a family of Korean-American immigrants who migrate to a farm in Arkansas in pursuit of the American dream. It also stars Steven Yeun, Youn Yuh-jung, Yeri Han, Noel Kate Cho, Scott Haze, and Will Patton.