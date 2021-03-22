Minari Star Alan Kim's Cutest Photos
The 9-year-old rising star and Critics Choice Award winner is taking over Hollywood while being absolutely adorable
Oscars Arrival
Alan arrives at his very first Academy Awards with Minari producer Christina Oh, and strikes a fierce pose on the red carpet.
Film Family
Alan wears a Western getup while posing with his Minari movie family —Yeri Han, Noel Kate Cho and Steven Yeun — at the film's premiere at Library Center Theater on Jan. 26, 2020, in Park City, Utah.
Silly Siblings
Movie siblings Noel and Alan share a laugh during an interview at The Vulture Spot on Jan. 27, 2020, in Park City.
Meet David
Alan introduces his Minari character David to his Instagram followers, sharing a string of photos of himself on set with the cast and crew.
Kid Model
Who can resist this cute face? Alan strikes a pose as he has fun modeling for the camera.
New Yorker Vibes
Alan takes the Big Apple in this series of photos from his trip to New York City in October 2019.
Supporting His Big Sis
The star supports his older sister Alyssa, who played young Elsa in the touring stage production of Frozen.
Summer Magic
The young star reflects on the summer of 2019 in a post, calling it the summer he "made the most beautiful memories in my life."
Working Actor
Voiceover work? He's got that down. The working (little) man shares a glimpse into a day in the life of actor Alan Kim.
Minari Moments
The actor also shares fun moments he had on and off the set of his Oscar-nominated film.
Steven Yeun Sighting
Alan points to his movie dad Steven Yeun while watching Bong Joon-ho's Okja, a film in which Yeun plays animal activist K.
Friends or Frenemies?
Kim makes a silly scowling face as he poses next to miniature mannequins while out in Los Angeles.
What's Up, Sundance?
Alan poses while dressed as his Minari character David, complete with cute cowboy boots.
Picture Perfect
Alan takes a selfie with movie mom Han Yeri — and we stan!
Sweet Nostalgia
"I miss you!" the star captions this photo of himself and costume designer Susanna Song.
Spotted in New York
The actor spots a figurine of his movie dad Steven Yeun as his Walking Dead character Glenn Rhee.
First Day Smiles
Alan and Steven Yeun's first meeting looks to have gone swimmingly, based on their smiles and the young actor's delightful caption.
Mean Mugging
More silly faces and bonding on set from Alan and Steven.