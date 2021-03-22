Minari Star Alan Kim's Cutest Photos The 9-year-old rising star and Critics Choice Award winner is taking over Hollywood while being absolutely adorable By Diane J. Cho Skip gallery slides ellipsis More Applications View All Next Slide Oscars Arrival Alan S. Kim Alan arrives at his very first Academy Awards with Minari producer Christina Oh, and strikes a fierce pose on the red carpet. 1 of 18 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Film Family Noel Kate cho, Alan Kim and Yeri Han attend the 2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Minari" Premiere at Library Center Theater on January 26, 2020 in Park City, Utah Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Alan wears a Western getup while posing with his Minari movie family —Yeri Han, Noel Kate Cho and Steven Yeun — at the film's premiere at Library Center Theater on Jan. 26, 2020, in Park City, Utah. 2 of 18 Applications View All Silly Siblings Noel Cho and Alan Kim attend The Vulture Spot presented by Amazon Fire TV 2020 at The Vulture Spot on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Movie siblings Noel and Alan share a laugh during an interview at The Vulture Spot on Jan. 27, 2020, in Park City. 3 of 18 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Meet David Alan introduces his Minari character David to his Instagram followers, sharing a string of photos of himself on set with the cast and crew. 4 of 18 Applications View All Advertisement Kid Model Who can resist this cute face? Alan strikes a pose as he has fun modeling for the camera. 5 of 18 Applications View All New Yorker Vibes Alan takes the Big Apple in this series of photos from his trip to New York City in October 2019. 6 of 18 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Supporting His Big Sis The star supports his older sister Alyssa, who played young Elsa in the touring stage production of Frozen. 7 of 18 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Summer Magic The young star reflects on the summer of 2019 in a post, calling it the summer he "made the most beautiful memories in my life." 8 of 18 Applications View All Advertisement Working Actor Voiceover work? He's got that down. The working (little) man shares a glimpse into a day in the life of actor Alan Kim. 9 of 18 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Minari Moments The actor also shares fun moments he had on and off the set of his Oscar-nominated film. 10 of 18 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Steven Yeun Sighting Alan points to his movie dad Steven Yeun while watching Bong Joon-ho's Okja, a film in which Yeun plays animal activist K. 11 of 18 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Friends or Frenemies? Kim makes a silly scowling face as he poses next to miniature mannequins while out in Los Angeles. 12 of 18 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement What's Up, Sundance? Alan poses while dressed as his Minari character David, complete with cute cowboy boots. 13 of 18 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Picture Perfect Alan takes a selfie with movie mom Han Yeri — and we stan! 14 of 18 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Sweet Nostalgia "I miss you!" the star captions this photo of himself and costume designer Susanna Song. 15 of 18 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Spotted in New York The actor spots a figurine of his movie dad Steven Yeun as his Walking Dead character Glenn Rhee. 16 of 18 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement First Day Smiles Alan and Steven Yeun's first meeting looks to have gone swimmingly, based on their smiles and the young actor's delightful caption. 17 of 18 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Mean Mugging More silly faces and bonding on set from Alan and Steven. 18 of 18 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Replay gallery Share the Gallery Up Next Cancel Start Slideshow Share the Gallery Trending Videos Advertisement Skip slide summaries Everything in This Slideshow Advertisement

