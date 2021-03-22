Minari Star Alan Kim's Cutest Photos

The 9-year-old rising star and Critics Choice Award winner is taking over Hollywood while being absolutely adorable

By Diane J. Cho
Updated April 25, 2021 06:34 PM

1 of 18

Oscars Arrival

Alan arrives at his very first Academy Awards with Minari producer Christina Oh, and strikes a fierce pose on the red carpet.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 18

Film Family

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Alan wears a Western getup while posing with his Minari movie family —Yeri Han, Noel Kate Cho and Steven Yeun — at the film's premiere at Library Center Theater on Jan. 26, 2020, in Park City, Utah.

3 of 18

Silly Siblings

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Movie siblings Noel and Alan share a laugh during an interview at The Vulture Spot on Jan. 27, 2020, in Park City.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 18

Meet David

Alan introduces his Minari character David to his Instagram followers, sharing a string of photos of himself on set with the cast and crew.

Advertisement

5 of 18

Kid Model

Who can resist this cute face? Alan strikes a pose as he has fun modeling for the camera.

6 of 18

New Yorker Vibes

Alan takes the Big Apple in this series of photos from his trip to New York City in October 2019.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 18

Supporting His Big Sis

The star supports his older sister Alyssa, who played young Elsa in the touring stage production of Frozen.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 18

Summer Magic

The young star reflects on the summer of 2019 in a post, calling it the summer he "made the most beautiful memories in my life."

Advertisement

9 of 18

Working Actor

Voiceover work? He's got that down. The working (little) man shares a glimpse into a day in the life of actor Alan Kim.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 18

Minari Moments

The actor also shares fun moments he had on and off the set of his Oscar-nominated film.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 18

Steven Yeun Sighting

Alan points to his movie dad Steven Yeun while watching Bong Joon-ho's Okja, a film in which Yeun plays animal activist K.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 18

Friends or Frenemies?

Kim makes a silly scowling face as he poses next to miniature mannequins while out in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 18

What's Up, Sundance?

Alan poses while dressed as his Minari character David, complete with cute cowboy boots.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 18

Picture Perfect

Alan takes a selfie with movie mom Han Yeri — and we stan!

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 18

Sweet Nostalgia

"I miss you!" the star captions this photo of himself and costume designer Susanna Song.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 18

Spotted in New York

The actor spots a figurine of his movie dad Steven Yeun as his Walking Dead character Glenn Rhee.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 18

First Day Smiles

Alan and Steven Yeun's first meeting looks to have gone swimmingly, based on their smiles and the young actor's delightful caption.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 18

Mean Mugging

More silly faces and bonding on set from Alan and Steven.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Diane J. Cho