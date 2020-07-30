The young actress will take on a new thriller for her latest movie for the streaming service

Millie Bobby Brown to Play a Queer Con-Artist in Netflix’s The Girls I’ve Been Before

Millie Bobby Brown’s next role comes with a killer twist.

The Stranger Things star, 16, will lead the upcoming Netflix thriller, The Girls I’ve Been Before, as a lesbian con artist who uses her powers of persuasion for her own gain, according to Deadline.

The movie is based on Tess Sharpe’s novel of the same name, which follows Nora, who must use her skills at impersonation to get herself, her girlfriend and her ex-boyfriend out of a hostage situation at a bank.

Jason Bateman is on board to produce the film, Deadline reported.

Brown will also appear in another Netflix production, Enola Holmes, as the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes. The movie will feature Henry Cavill as Sherlock and Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes.

Brown will additionally reprise her role as Eleven in season 4 of Stranger Things, which picked up a 2020 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series earlier this week. Although a premiere date has not yet been announced, a recent teaser confirmed fan theories that Hopper (David Harbour) is alive and well.

Stranger Things season four is expected to debut on Netflix later this year.

The actress spoke to PEOPLE at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards in January about growing up in Hollywood, saying, "I think I'm becoming stronger."