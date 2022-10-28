Millie Bobby Brown and Mariah Carey's friendship is very special for the teen star.

On Thursday, the 18-year-old actress stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where, while promoting her new movie Enola Holmes 2, she opened up about her unlikely bond with Carey, whom she affectionally calls "Mimi."

"We texted today. She called me today!," Brown told a shocked Fallon with a sassy grin, seemingly enjoying how excited the talk show host was about hearing the behind-the-scenes tidbits of their unlikely relationship.

Brown explained that she first met Carey when the Grammy winner's 11-year-old son Moroccan — who Carey shares with ex Nick Cannon, alongside twin sister Monroe — back in 2019, after he posed with a Halloween pumpkin carved with the image of her Stranger Things character.

"I saw [that] and thought... 'Oh, I need to meet her son and do the pose and make her think that I have superpowers,' " she said. "And we met and then obviously I met Mariah and oh, we connected."

Going on, Brown noted that the two bonded over Carey finding fame at a young age.

"She grew up in the public eye," Brown said. "We have connected in so many different levels but also, I love the way she leads her life with so much power, and she has so much knowledge and she's so wise. And she's just been such an incredible guiding light for me."

Brown previously opened up to PEOPLE about growing up in the spotlight. "I think I'm becoming stronger," she said in 2020. "It's difficult because I'm still growing. I haven't evaluated that yet, so I'll get back to you."

Describing dinner at the Carey residence on The Tonight Show Thursday, Brown said that Carey has a history of bursting out her famed high notes randomly from time to time, like as the two dine on Chinese food.

When prompted by Fallon if the pair have ever sang together, she replied, "We have sung together, like in her studio, sung together."

Fallon asked if there could be a potential collaboration in the works, and she responded, "Potentially ... I mean, she's always doing something. She's like the most busiest woman ever."

Just last month, Carey clued fans in on her friendship with the Emmy winning actress when she released a TikTok video celebrating the 25th anniversary of her "Honey" music video.

In the clip, Carey reenacted the part when she attempted to escape from her kidnappers, with Brown playing one of them this time around.

The "All I Want For Christmas" singer's boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her twins hilariously played the interrogating gangsters.

Meanwhile, Enola Holmes 2 stars Brown stars as the little sister to famed fictional detective Sherlock Holmes (played by actor Henry Cavill).

The film — which is a sequel to the 2020 action adventure — had its premiere on Thursday night, where Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi (the son of Jon Bon Jovi) had a sweet date night.

Also at the premiere? Carey, who attended with her twins and posed with Brown inside the theater.

Enola Holmes 2 premieres Nov. 4 on Netflix.