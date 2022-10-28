Millie Bobby Brown Talks Close Friendship with Mariah Carey: 'Such an Incredible Guiding Light'

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown opened up about her bond with singer Mariah Carey on Thursday, even teasing that a potential music collaboration between the two might be coming

By
Published on October 28, 2022 12:28 PM

Millie Bobby Brown and Mariah Carey's friendship is very special for the teen star.

On Thursday, the 18-year-old actress stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where, while promoting her new movie Enola Holmes 2, she opened up about her unlikely bond with Carey, whom she affectionally calls "Mimi."

"We texted today. She called me today!," Brown told a shocked Fallon with a sassy grin, seemingly enjoying how excited the talk show host was about hearing the behind-the-scenes tidbits of their unlikely relationship.

Brown explained that she first met Carey when the Grammy winner's 11-year-old son Moroccan — who Carey shares with ex Nick Cannon, alongside twin sister Monroe — back in 2019, after he posed with a Halloween pumpkin carved with the image of her Stranger Things character.

"I saw [that] and thought... 'Oh, I need to meet her son and do the pose and make her think that I have superpowers,' " she said. "And we met and then obviously I met Mariah and oh, we connected."

Millie Bobby Brown Talks Close Friendship with Mariah Carey: 'An Incredible Guiding Light to Me'
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix

Going on, Brown noted that the two bonded over Carey finding fame at a young age.

"She grew up in the public eye," Brown said. "We have connected in so many different levels but also, I love the way she leads her life with so much power, and she has so much knowledge and she's so wise. And she's just been such an incredible guiding light for me."

Brown previously opened up to PEOPLE about growing up in the spotlight. "I think I'm becoming stronger," she said in 2020. "It's difficult because I'm still growing. I haven't evaluated that yet, so I'll get back to you."

Describing dinner at the Carey residence on The Tonight Show Thursday, Brown said that Carey has a history of bursting out her famed high notes randomly from time to time, like as the two dine on Chinese food.

When prompted by Fallon if the pair have ever sang together, she replied, "We have sung together, like in her studio, sung together."

Fallon asked if there could be a potential collaboration in the works, and she responded, "Potentially ... I mean, she's always doing something. She's like the most busiest woman ever."

Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey/Instagram

Just last month, Carey clued fans in on her friendship with the Emmy winning actress when she released a TikTok video celebrating the 25th anniversary of her "Honey" music video.

In the clip, Carey reenacted the part when she attempted to escape from her kidnappers, with Brown playing one of them this time around.

The "All I Want For Christmas" singer's boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her twins hilariously played the interrogating gangsters.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meanwhile, Enola Holmes 2 stars Brown stars as the little sister to famed fictional detective Sherlock Holmes (played by actor Henry Cavill).

The film — which is a sequel to the 2020 action adventure — had its premiere on Thursday night, where Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi (the son of Jon Bon Jovi) had a sweet date night.

Also at the premiere? Carey, who attended with her twins and posed with Brown inside the theater.

Enola Holmes 2 premieres Nov. 4 on Netflix.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend Netflix's "Enola Holmes 2" World Premiere at The Paris Theatre on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)
Millie Bobby Brown Dazzles in Pink with Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi at 'Enola Holmes 2' N.Y.C. Premiere
henry cavill, Natalie Viscuso
Henry Cavill and Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Make Red Carpet Debut at 'Enola Holmes 2' Premiere
Enola Holmes 2. Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes.
Millie Bobby Brown Becomes a Detective in Her 'Own Right' in 'Enola Holmes 2' Trailer
Mariah Carey Teams Up with Millie Bobby Brown for a TikTok Post to Recreate Her Iconic 'Honey' Video. https://www.tiktok.com/@mariahcarey/video/7144398770602544426?_r=1&_t=8VlhvYbQm9y&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7144398770602544426.
Mariah Carey Teams Up with Millie Bobby Brown for a TikTok Post to Recreate Her Iconic 'Honey' Video
Enola Holmes 2. Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes. Cr. Alex Bailey/Netflix © 2022
'Enola Holmes 2:' Millie Bobby Brown's Teen Sleuth Teams Up with Henry Cavill's Sherlock in First Look
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown Opens Up About Past 'Unhealthy Situation' with TikTok Star Hunter Ecimovic
Millie Bobby Brown best friend challenge!
Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp's Friendship Timeline
ALLURE'S SEPTEMBER COVER STAR IS MILLIE BOBBY BROWN
Millie Bobby Brown Says It's 'Really Hard to Be Hated On' While Growing Up in the Spotlight
Monroe Cannon, Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey and Moroccan Scott Cannon attend the Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon Party on Mary 13 in Los Angeles, California
All About Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Twins, Moroccan and Monroe
Millie Bobby Brown Celebrates 18th Birthday with Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi in Barbie and Ken Costumes
Millie Bobby Brown Celebrates 18th Birthday with Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi in Barbie and Ken Costumes
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Halsey attends the premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2" on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images); LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Millie Bobby Brown attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
'Stranger Things' ' Millie Bobby Brown Says She's 'So Down' to Play Halsey in a Biopic
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
'Stranger Things' ' Millie Bobby Brown Goes Instagram Official with Jon Bon Jovi's Son Jake Bongiovi
US actor Noah Schnapp (L) and British actress Millie Bobby Brown attend "Stranger Things" season 4 premiere at Netflix Brooklyn in New York City on May 14, 2022.
Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp Reveal Marriage Pact If They're Single at 40: 'We'd Be Good Roomies'
Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown Hugs Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi in Front of Christmas Tree in Sweet Holiday Photo
Princess Amalia of The Netherlands starts her study at the University of Amsterdam with a photo opportunity for the media on September 5, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Princess starts her study Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics and will focus the coming years on her study before she starts with public duties.
Celebrity Kids Leaving for College in 2022
Eddie Benjamin and Maddie Ziegler attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Bullet Train" at Regency Village Theatre on August 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Maddie Ziegler's Boyfriend? All About Eddie Benjamin