Millie Bobby Brown Becomes a Detective in Her 'Own Right' in 'Enola Holmes 2' Trailer

Millie Bobby Brown is Enola Holmes yet again!

During Netflix's Tudum fan event on Saturday, the streaming service debuted the trailer for the sequel Enola Holmes 2. The detective movie features Brown, 18, reprising her role as the titular teen detective and younger sister to Mycroft (Sam Claflin in the first film) and Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill).

Aside from Brown and Cavill, 39, Helena Bonham Carter is returning as the trio's mother Eudoria, and Louis Partridge reprises his role as Enola's love interest, Viscount Tewkesbury. They'll be joined by other returning cast members including Adeel Akhtar and Susan Wokoma, as well as new faces like Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Harry Potter's David Thewlis.

"Now a detective-for-hire like her infamous brother, Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel," reads an official synopsis for the film.

In the new trailer, Enola is seen running from police in the first scene. "Perhaps I should explain," Brown says to the camera.

A narration from Brown then begins, "My name is Enola Holmes. I started a detective agency. My brother, while I have not a single case, Sherlock's latest seems to be vexing him."

Desperate for a case to solve, a young girl appears in her office asking for help. "Is it true you find lost people?" the girl asks, explaining that her sister "disappeared a week ago."

"At last, I would be a detective in my own right, worthy of the Holmes name," Enola says over scenes of her hiding and sleuthing. "I'm trying to save a girl's life," she adds at one point.

"You can't control Enola Holmes," Edith says in the trailer, "she's a force of nature."

In the last shot of the trailer, Enola and Sherlock get into a fight before recognizing each other. "You," they say angrily to each other.

In August, PEOPLE received an exclusive first look of the movie. Returning director Harry Bradbeer told PEOPLE the sleuthing siblings Brown and Cavill play are "going to find themselves working together, [but] not in the way they expect" in the sequel — and will "become partners by the end" of the film.

"They'll find that their cases are connected, and this is going to be a far more complex and challenging case for both of them. And it's going to be an emotional journey for both of them, and in particular for Enola," he added.

The sequel sees Carter, 56, play "a very active role" alongside onscreen daughter Brown, including for one scene in which she saves Enola via "a very explosive escape," with the help of Edith.

Bradbeer also teased of Partridge's return, "Tewkesbury is going to play a [big] part in the second film, because [Louis] was such a hit in the first, and we have really enjoyed building the romance between him and Enola in this."

And while the first movie "was about Enola being alone" (her name is "alone" spelled backward, after all), Bradbeer told PEOPLE the sequel features "a story [in] which we go from 'I' to 'we.' "

"It's about an individual who knows to find their allies and the value of friendship and cooperation. And that's a theme that runs through the whole film," he explained.

Bradbeer said Cavill and Brown's sibling dynamic was natural, as their characters have "a classic older-brother/younger-sister relationship" that, in some ways, even persisted off-screen.

"They teased each other and just picked up on each other's little foibles," he shared. "Millie was always joshing, very gently, Henry, and I think he loved it."

The films are based on the Enola Holmes Mysteries books, written by Nancy Springer.

While Bradbeer "was delighted and astonished at the success of the first" movie, he told PEOPLE he felt "quite a pressure [to make] a sequel that [lives up to] the expectations [from] the first," alongside screenwriter Jack Thorne.

"We took that very seriously, and we were determined that the second film would be on a bigger scale with more action — and go even deeper, and deeper emotionally, in terms of where Enola was going to go on her journey," the director said.

He continued, "She had to grow up in the course of the second film, and to meet also a more grown-up audience. A lot of those fans are now two years older, and we wanted to make sure they were satisfied and that we were meeting their expectations and their intelligence. It's a challenge, but I think we've met it."

Enola Holmes 2 premieres Nov. 4 on Netflix.