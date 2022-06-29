Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As Stranger Things season 4 prepares to take its final bow, star Millie Bobby Brown is set to appear in The Electric State from the Russo brothers

Millie Bobby Brown Teams Up with Avengers: Endgame Directors for New Netflix Movie: Reports

Millie Bobby Brown is teaming up with the Russo brothers for her next film project.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to its listing on IMDb, the film's plot will focus on "an orphaned teenager" who "traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother."

The screenplay will be written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, adapted from a 2018 book of the same name by Simon Stålenhag.

IMDb also lists Marvel Cinematic Universe star Chris Pratt among The Electric State's cast, while Deadline and THR report Pratt, 43, is only in talks as of now.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

75th EE British Academy Film Awards, Early Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK – 13 Mar 2022 Millie Bobby Brown | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Aside from 2019's Endgame, Joe, 50, and Anthony, 52, directed three other projects in the MCU: Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

They also directed Netflix's upcoming action-thriller The Gray Man, and produced the streaming giant's 2020 flick Extraction as well as its upcoming sequel.

Meanwhile, The Electric State marks the latest Netflix collaboration for Brown, who has starred as Eleven/Jane on the platform's hit sci-fi drama Stranger Things since its 2016 premiere. The series' fourth chapter is set to take its final bow on Netflix Friday, with the release of the final two episodes of the season.