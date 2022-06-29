Millie Bobby Brown Teams Up with Avengers: Endgame Directors for New Netflix Movie: Reports
Millie Bobby Brown is teaming up with the Russo brothers for her next film project.
The 18-year-old Stranger Things star is slated to appear in the upcoming Netflix film The Electric State, from Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, according to multiple outlets including The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.
According to its listing on IMDb, the film's plot will focus on "an orphaned teenager" who "traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother."
The screenplay will be written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, adapted from a 2018 book of the same name by Simon Stålenhag.
IMDb also lists Marvel Cinematic Universe star Chris Pratt among The Electric State's cast, while Deadline and THR report Pratt, 43, is only in talks as of now.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.
RELATED: Stranger Things Releases Trailer for Final 2 Episodes of Season 4 Volume: "Hawkins Will Fall"
Aside from 2019's Endgame, Joe, 50, and Anthony, 52, directed three other projects in the MCU: Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018).
They also directed Netflix's upcoming action-thriller The Gray Man, and produced the streaming giant's 2020 flick Extraction as well as its upcoming sequel.
Meanwhile, The Electric State marks the latest Netflix collaboration for Brown, who has starred as Eleven/Jane on the platform's hit sci-fi drama Stranger Things since its 2016 premiere. The series' fourth chapter is set to take its final bow on Netflix Friday, with the release of the final two episodes of the season.
She also starred in and co-produced 2020's Enola Holmes and is set to return for its sequel later this year, and will star in and executive produce Netflix's Damsel in 2023.