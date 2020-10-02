Millie Bobby Brown Reveals She Wants to Play 'Icon' Amy Winehouse in Biopic: 'I Love Her Music'

"I really was impacted by her whole story," Millie Bobby Brown said of Amy Winehouse

Fresh off of the success of her latest film, Enola Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown has her sights set on her next role.

The 16-year-old Stranger Things star recently sat down for an interview with Netflix Latinoamérica and opened up about “the heroines that shaped" who she is today. One of those heroines includes the late singer Amy Winehouse, whom Brown said she would love to play in a biopic.

“Amy Winehouse, I personally think is like an icon to R&B, blues and basically the whole culture of music,” she stated. “I just love her music, and I really was impacted by her whole story. And so, I always say that I would love to play her.”

According to Winehouse's father, Mitch, a biopic is currently in the works. During an episode of The Morning After podcast earlier this year, he said the biopic is coming out within “a year or two.”

“We’ve got a lovely movie, a lovely Broadway show coming, and that’s how we’ll get our own back, by portraying Amy the way she was,” he said, adding they’re looking for “an unknown actress, ideally a Jewish girl from North or East London who looks a bit like Amy and talks like Amy” to play the main role.

In addition to sharing her love for Winehouse, Brown revealed some of the actresses who made her want to enter the industry, including Natalie Portman, Angelina Jolie and Jodi Foster, as well as former Disney stars Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus.

“I was watching them on Disney Channel at a really young age, so I would say genuinely, they did make me want to become an actress,” the British star said of Gomez and Cyrus.

She added that Hannah Montana, played by Cyrus, was the first TV character that inspired her.