Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Laugh as They Pick Their Dream Dance Partners

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill have very different lists of people they'd love to have on the dance floor, as revealed in an interview for Netflix

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 7, 2022 12:33 PM

Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown are revealing whom they'd love to cut a rug with — and their answers may surprise fans.

In a joint interview for Netflix amid the recent release of their mystery sequel Enola Holmes 2, the pair laugh as they discuss their respective dream dance partners.

For his list, Cavill, 39, admitted that he would choose most of the same people on his "dinner date" list, which includes Alexander the Great, Julius Caesar, Cleopatra, Gene Kelly and Robin Williams.

Of the late Williams, Cavill explained, "He is the only person who I wish I had met. He's a formative part of my childhood, an incredible man and selfless and lovely."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Laugh as They Pick Their Dream Dance Partners
Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill. Still Watching Netflix

Brown, 18, had quite a different collection of picks: Amy Winehouse, Michelle Obama, (Miley Cyrus' character) Hannah Montana, Brown's own mother and ... Patrick Swayze, "just purely based on the film Dirty Dancing."

"Just because I just want to be lifted; I want to feel like I'm holding that watermelon in the corner," the Stranger Things actress said, referencing Jennifer Grey's role of Baby opposite the late Swayze's Johnny in 1987's iconic romance movie.

"We don't have to talk about that one, okay?" Brown joked sheepishly.

"Yeah, let's move on," Cavill quipped.

Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown and Harry Bradbeer attend the Netflix Enola Holmes 2 Premiere on October 27, 2022 in New York City.
Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown. Monica Schipper/Getty

In the new sequel to 2020's Enola Holmes, Brown plays the titular Enola, the younger sister to Cavill's famed Sherlock.

And in a recent interview with Deadline, the actress said her camaraderie with Cavill is more "adult" than her bond with her Stranger Things costars like Noah Schnapp and Charlie Heaton.

"It's different because I grew up with Noah and Charlie. I met them when I was 10. So, for me, it does feel like your schoolmates," she said. "And with Henry, it feels like a real adult relationship. Like a really good friendship, a really healthy one. One that we have terms and conditions."

"I know Henry. He has terms and conditions with me. I'm not allowed to ask about his personal life," continued Brown. "It's like, 'Millie, shut up. No.' And I'm like, 'Understood.' Whereas with the Stranger Things kids, it's different. There's no boundaries because it's like we're all siblings."

She added, "But with Henry, he's very strict with me, which I appreciate."

Enola Holmes 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

Related Articles
Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown and Harry Bradbeer attend the Netflix Enola Holmes 2 Premiere on October 27, 2022 in New York City.
Millie Bobby Brown Says She and Henry Cavill Have a 'Real Adult Relationship': A 'Healthy One'
STRANGER THINGS. Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in STRANGER THINGS.
Why Millie Bobby Brown Is Afraid to Return to 'Stranger Things' After Filming 'Enola Holmes 2'
Millie Bobby Brown Talks Close Friendship with Mariah Carey: 'An Incredible Guiding Light to Me'
Millie Bobby Brown Talks Close Friendship with Mariah Carey: 'Such an Incredible Guiding Light'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Mariah Carey and family attend the Netflix Enola Holmes 2 Premiere on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)
Mariah Carey and Family Support Friend Millie Bobby Brown at 'Enola Holmes 2' New York City Premiere
henry cavill, Natalie Viscuso
Henry Cavill and Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Make Red Carpet Debut at 'Enola Holmes 2' Premiere
Noah Schnapp attends as Netflix Hosts "Stranger Things" Los Angeles FYSEE Event at Netflix FYSee Space on May 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Shawn Mendes attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/FilmMagic)
Noah Schnapp Admits He Guilt-Tripped Shawn Mendes into Following Him on Instagram
Enola Holmes 2. Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes. Cr. Alex Bailey/Netflix © 2022
'Enola Holmes 2:' Millie Bobby Brown's Teen Sleuth Teams Up with Henry Cavill's Sherlock in First Look
Enola Holmes 2. Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes.
Millie Bobby Brown Becomes a Detective in Her 'Own Right' in 'Enola Holmes 2' Trailer
Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki Transforms into Princess Diana, Plus Harry Styles and More
Heidi Klum Leni Klum
Leni and Heidi Klum Celebrate Halloween, Plus Jason Sudeikis, Gwyneth Paltrow, Joe & Sophie and More
Cindy Crawford Rande Gerber
Celebs Celebrate Halloween, Plus the Judds, Snoop and More
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Caleb Mclaughlin attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Caleb McLaughlin Rejects Racism from 'Stranger Things' Fans: 'I Do Not Give Hate Back'
Millie Bobby Brown best friend challenge!
Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp's Friendship Timeline
Noah Schnapp attends Netflix's Stranger Things ATAS Official Screening at Raleigh Studios Hollywood on May 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Confirms Will Byers Is Gay: 'He Has Feelings for Mike'
finn wolfhard, millie bobbi brown, gaten matarazzo
See the 'Stranger Things' Kids' Adorable Audition Tapes Ahead of the Series' 2016 Premiere
ALLURE'S SEPTEMBER COVER STAR IS MILLIE BOBBY BROWN
Millie Bobby Brown Says It's 'Really Hard to Be Hated On' While Growing Up in the Spotlight