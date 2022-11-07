Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Laugh as They Pick Their Dream Dance Partners

Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown are revealing whom they'd love to cut a rug with — and their answers may surprise fans.

In a joint interview for Netflix amid the recent release of their mystery sequel Enola Holmes 2, the pair laugh as they discuss their respective dream dance partners.

For his list, Cavill, 39, admitted that he would choose most of the same people on his "dinner date" list, which includes Alexander the Great, Julius Caesar, Cleopatra, Gene Kelly and Robin Williams.

Of the late Williams, Cavill explained, "He is the only person who I wish I had met. He's a formative part of my childhood, an incredible man and selfless and lovely."

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill. Still Watching Netflix

Brown, 18, had quite a different collection of picks: Amy Winehouse, Michelle Obama, (Miley Cyrus' character) Hannah Montana, Brown's own mother and ... Patrick Swayze, "just purely based on the film Dirty Dancing."

"Just because I just want to be lifted; I want to feel like I'm holding that watermelon in the corner," the Stranger Things actress said, referencing Jennifer Grey's role of Baby opposite the late Swayze's Johnny in 1987's iconic romance movie.

"We don't have to talk about that one, okay?" Brown joked sheepishly.

"Yeah, let's move on," Cavill quipped.

Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown. Monica Schipper/Getty

In the new sequel to 2020's Enola Holmes, Brown plays the titular Enola, the younger sister to Cavill's famed Sherlock.

And in a recent interview with Deadline, the actress said her camaraderie with Cavill is more "adult" than her bond with her Stranger Things costars like Noah Schnapp and Charlie Heaton.

"It's different because I grew up with Noah and Charlie. I met them when I was 10. So, for me, it does feel like your schoolmates," she said. "And with Henry, it feels like a real adult relationship. Like a really good friendship, a really healthy one. One that we have terms and conditions."

"I know Henry. He has terms and conditions with me. I'm not allowed to ask about his personal life," continued Brown. "It's like, 'Millie, shut up. No.' And I'm like, 'Understood.' Whereas with the Stranger Things kids, it's different. There's no boundaries because it's like we're all siblings."

She added, "But with Henry, he's very strict with me, which I appreciate."

Enola Holmes 2 is now streaming on Netflix.