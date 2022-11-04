Millie Bobby Brown Says She and Henry Cavill Have a 'Real Adult Relationship': A 'Healthy One'

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill's friendship comes with "healthy" parameters.

The actress, 18, told Deadline about working with the Superman actor, 39, on the Enola Holmes movies, in which she plays the titular younger sister to his famed detective Sherlock. Brown said her camaraderie with him is more "adult" than her bond with her Stranger Things costars like Noah Schnapp and Charlie Heaton.

"It's different because I grew up with Noah and Charlie. I met them when I was 10. So, for me, it does feel like your schoolmates," she said. "And with Henry, it feels like a real adult relationship. Like a really good friendship, a really healthy one. One that we have terms and conditions."

"I know Henry. He has terms and conditions with me. I'm not allowed to ask about his personal life," continued Brown. "It's like, 'Millie, shut up. No.' And I'm like, 'Understood.' Whereas with the Stranger Things kids, it's different. There's no boundaries because it's like we're all siblings."

She added, "But with Henry, he's very strict with me, which I appreciate."

Millie Bobby Brown with Stranger Things cast in May. Bryan Bedder/Getty for Netflix

Enola Holmes 2 director Harry Bradbeer told Deadline about watching Cavill and Brown build their sibling chemistry for the movie series.

"In a way, Henry, like Sherlock, has a very rational approach but is learning more and more to have fun and to be spontaneous. And of course, Millie and he had this very interesting, enjoyable dynamic where they're always poking at each other," said Bradbeer. "And Millie tickles him up a little bit and surprises him. And he goes with it."

Brown said, "He does. It's shocking because he doesn't have any sisters. So, for him, it must be completely different. I have a sister, a brother and an older brother, so I'm very much used to that kind of dynamic. I had to implement a lot of that into my relationship with Henry offscreen and onscreen and just pull him out of his comfort zone."

Added Bradbeer, "Henry and I both don't have little sisters and would've liked to have little sisters, which probably explains our enjoyment to working with people like Millie."

Enola Holmes 2 is now streaming on Netflix.