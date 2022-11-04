Entertainment Movies Millie Bobby Brown Says She and Henry Cavill Have a 'Real Adult Relationship': A 'Healthy One' Millie Bobby Brown said friendship with Enola Holmes 2 costar Henry Cavill comes with "terms and conditions" unlike her connection with Stranger Things cast mates, which has "no boundaries" By Benjamin VanHoose Benjamin VanHoose Twitter Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 4, 2022 03:39 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown. Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill's friendship comes with "healthy" parameters. The actress, 18, told Deadline about working with the Superman actor, 39, on the Enola Holmes movies, in which she plays the titular younger sister to his famed detective Sherlock. Brown said her camaraderie with him is more "adult" than her bond with her Stranger Things costars like Noah Schnapp and Charlie Heaton. "It's different because I grew up with Noah and Charlie. I met them when I was 10. So, for me, it does feel like your schoolmates," she said. "And with Henry, it feels like a real adult relationship. Like a really good friendship, a really healthy one. One that we have terms and conditions." "I know Henry. He has terms and conditions with me. I'm not allowed to ask about his personal life," continued Brown. "It's like, 'Millie, shut up. No.' And I'm like, 'Understood.' Whereas with the Stranger Things kids, it's different. There's no boundaries because it's like we're all siblings." She added, "But with Henry, he's very strict with me, which I appreciate." Millie Bobby Brown Talks Close Friendship with Mariah Carey: 'Such an Incredible Guiding Light' Millie Bobby Brown with Stranger Things cast in May. Bryan Bedder/Getty for Netflix Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. Enola Holmes 2 director Harry Bradbeer told Deadline about watching Cavill and Brown build their sibling chemistry for the movie series. "In a way, Henry, like Sherlock, has a very rational approach but is learning more and more to have fun and to be spontaneous. And of course, Millie and he had this very interesting, enjoyable dynamic where they're always poking at each other," said Bradbeer. "And Millie tickles him up a little bit and surprises him. And he goes with it." RELATED VIDEO: Noah Schnapp Says He and Millie Bobby Brown Have the 'Most Fun' on Stranger Things Set Brown said, "He does. It's shocking because he doesn't have any sisters. So, for him, it must be completely different. I have a sister, a brother and an older brother, so I'm very much used to that kind of dynamic. I had to implement a lot of that into my relationship with Henry offscreen and onscreen and just pull him out of his comfort zone." Added Bradbeer, "Henry and I both don't have little sisters and would've liked to have little sisters, which probably explains our enjoyment to working with people like Millie." Enola Holmes 2 is now streaming on Netflix.