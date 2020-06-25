Millie Bobby Brown stars as Enola Holmes, the younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes, in the upcoming film

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Team Up in the First Look for Netflix's Enola Holmes

Millie Bobby Brown is taking on her first case!

The 16-year-old actress stars in the first look of the upcoming Netflix film Enola Holmes, playing the precocious younger sister of iconic mystery sleuth Sherlock Holmes and Mycroft Holmes.

Netflix released the first photos of the movie in which Brown stars alongside Henry Cavill as Sherlock and Sam Claflin as Mycroft.

The first image shows Brown wielding a bow and arrow, while in the second she appears with her older brothers.

In a third photo, the young actress looks concerned as she looks behind her while speaking to an older man.

The film, based on the Enola Holmes Mysteries written by Nancy Springer, centers on Enola discovering her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has disappeared on her 16th birthday.

Image zoom Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin and Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes Netflix

Image zoom Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes Netflix

With no clues as to her mother’s whereabouts, Enola is taken into the care of her older brothers who wish to see her sent to finishing school. Enola escapes, however, and embarks on her first detective case as she sets off to find her mother.

Brown shared the photos on her Instagram account, writing, "Enola Holmes only on Netflix this September#enolaholmes@netflixfilm."

The film also stars Harry Potter’s Fiona Shaw, Adeel Akhtar, Frances de la Tour, Susie Wokoma, Burn Gorman and Louis Partridge.

The estate of Arthur Conan Doylwn, who created the character of Sherlock Holmes, is suing Netflix and claiming the upcoming film infringes on the Holmes stories copyright, according to Variety. The lawsuit claims the film’s version of Enola depicts the way the character was written in the final 10 Holmes tales.