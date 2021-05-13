Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Return for Netflix's Enola Holmes Sequel
Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill played siblings Enola and Sherlock Holmes in the 2020 Netflix film
Another movie is another mystery to solve.
Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are reuniting for an Enola Holmes sequel on Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Along with Brown and Cavill, writer Jack Thorne and director Harry Bradbeer have also signed up for the sequel, which will follow the adventures of Enola, the younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes.
Enola, a genius detective herself, often outsmarts her famous brothers.
"I can't wait to collaborate again with my 'Enola Holmes' family," Brown said, announcing the franchise's new installment to Variety. "Enola holds a special place in my heart — she's strong, fearless, intelligent and brave. I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!"
In the 2020 film, Enola embarked on a journey to discover where her mother disappeared, while avoiding her older brothers as she trekked through 20th century London.
While Cavill will return to play Sherlock, it is unclear if Sam Claflin will reprise his role of Mycroft.
Helena Bonham Carter also starred in the first film as Eudoria Holmes, the mother of Mycroft, Sherlock and Enola.
This the latest project for Brown, 17, who is set to star in season 4 of Netflix's Stranger Things as Eleven. Cavill also has a project due at the streaming platform as fans await the second season of The Witcher.