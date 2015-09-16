Milla Jovovich Asks for Prayers As Her Resident Evil Stuntwoman Fights for Her Life Following Freak Accident on Set

Milla Jovovich posted an emotional message on Facebook asking friends and fans to please pray for a full recovery for Olivia Jackson, her stuntwoman, after she almost died while filming a scene for Resident Evil: The Final Chapter earlier this month.

“I sit down to write this post with a heavy heart, because a terrible accident rocked our set on Saturday the 5th of September. My incredibly talented stunt double, Olivia Jackson, collided with a camera crane while performing a motorcycle stunt and it put her in the hospital with severe, multiple injuries,” Jovovich wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

Jackson, 32, who also performed stunts in the forthcoming Star Wars: The Force Awakens, suffered severe head injuries and a punctured lung after colliding with a metal camera arm during a high-speed motorcycle chase in South Africa, The Guardian reported.

She was not wearing protective gear at the time, Sky News reported. Several sources said she was placed in a medically induced coma.

Related Video: Tom Cruise’s Mother’s Reaction to His Daredevil Stunts: ‘Oh Lordy, Tom’ He Tells People

Jovovich’s husband, Paul W.S. Anderson, is directing the film. “The cast and crew of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter have been totally devastated and are waiting with bated breath for news on her recovery,” Jovovich wrote.

It appears Jackson is presently in stable condition. “We now understand she is stable and being carefully monitored by very experienced South African doctors.”

Still, the actress said Jackson needs all the support she can get and is asking friends and family to please pray for her.

“I would really appreciate it if you would take a moment out of your busy days ahead and pray for Olivia’s full recovery too. She needs all the help she can get right now and every bit of the good energy we can send,” she wrote.

Jackson’s husband, fellow stunt performer David Grant, also posted a heartfelt message on Facebook on Tuesday.

“I want you all to know that she has been making steady progress and your thoughts and good vibes are all working so please keep them up!” he wrote. “She’s my inspiration and my world and one tuff little mother f—er !”

“She’s fighting hard and the team of people working on Olive have been amazing and have been doing some incredible work,” he also wrote. “Thanks again to everybody! I whisper to her everyday telling her about the support she’s getting world wide!”

Jackson recently worked as a stunt double on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road and as Gwyneth Paltrow’s stunt double in Mortdecai.