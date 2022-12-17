Milla Jovovich Celebrates Birthday from First Movie Set in 3 Years: 'Can't Imagine a Better Present'

Milla Jovovich is exuding goddess vibes for her big day.

The Ukrainian-American actress was full of gratitude as she celebrated her 47th birthday on Saturday from the set of In the Lost Lands, her first movie in three years, which is written and directed by husband and frequent collaborator Paul W.S. Anderson.

"Happy Birthday to me from the Lost Lands!! Do I really need to put my actual age? Nah, google it," Jovovich started on Instagram. "The schedule has been crazy, we've been working long and weird hours, and I'm too tired to do any nice selfies on the weekends, so I decided to post this awesome pic of my early costume fittings for my character 'Gray Alys.'"

She donned a Grecian chic grey one-shoulder toga dress in the photo, complemented by a head of curly grey locks.

Jovovich wrote in the caption: "It's beautiful and an interesting little glimpse behind the scenes. Added plus is that I don't have to actively do anything like my makeup or get ready so I can post in my PJs."

"I have to say how grateful I am today. It's been over three years since I've made a movie. First I was pregnant, then COVID hit two weeks after our 3rd baby was born," she continued. "We've been developing this movie for over six years and I can't imagine a better present than to be finally working on it and also having my family with me."

The Resident Evil star also praised her fans as "an incredible gift on my birthday," writing, "It's amazing to have a network of people out there who are as wonderful and supportive as you and show me so much love again and again, year after year. Thank you. Xo m."

Jovovich's In the Lost Lands costar Dave Bautista was one of many to show some birthday love in the comments section. "You're incredible! Happy birthday!" he wrote.

Based on the books by George R. R. Martin, the movie follows a sorceress as she "travels to the Lost Lands in search of a magical power that allows a person to transform into a werewolf," according to IMDb. In the Lost Lands is expected to premiere in 2023.

Jovovich, who last appeared in 2020's Monster Hunter, has frequently worked with Anderson, 57, who helmed several of the titles in the Resident Evil franchise. The couple tied the knot in 2009 and they share daughters Ever Gabo, 15, Dashiel Edan, 7½, and 2½-year-old Osian Lark.