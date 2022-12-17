Milla Jovovich Celebrates Birthday from First Movie Set in 3 Years: 'Can't Imagine a Better Present'

"I have to say how grateful I am today," Milla Jovovich wrote on Instagram as she marked her 47th birthday from the set of In the Lost Lands, her first movie in three years

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner at GLAAD Tidings
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 17, 2022 06:43 PM
Milla Jovovich
Milla Jovovich . Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Milla Jovovich is exuding goddess vibes for her big day.

The Ukrainian-American actress was full of gratitude as she celebrated her 47th birthday on Saturday from the set of In the Lost Lands, her first movie in three years, which is written and directed by husband and frequent collaborator Paul W.S. Anderson.

"Happy Birthday to me from the Lost Lands!! Do I really need to put my actual age? Nah, google it," Jovovich started on Instagram. "The schedule has been crazy, we've been working long and weird hours, and I'm too tired to do any nice selfies on the weekends, so I decided to post this awesome pic of my early costume fittings for my character 'Gray Alys.'"

She donned a Grecian chic grey one-shoulder toga dress in the photo, complemented by a head of curly grey locks.

Jovovich wrote in the caption: "It's beautiful and an interesting little glimpse behind the scenes. Added plus is that I don't have to actively do anything like my makeup or get ready so I can post in my PJs."

"I have to say how grateful I am today. It's been over three years since I've made a movie. First I was pregnant, then COVID hit two weeks after our 3rd baby was born," she continued. "We've been developing this movie for over six years and I can't imagine a better present than to be finally working on it and also having my family with me."

The Resident Evil star also praised her fans as "an incredible gift on my birthday," writing, "It's amazing to have a network of people out there who are as wonderful and supportive as you and show me so much love again and again, year after year. Thank you. Xo m."

Jovovich's In the Lost Lands costar Dave Bautista was one of many to show some birthday love in the comments section. "You're incredible! Happy birthday!" he wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Milla Jovovich's 'Hellboy' Accent Was Inspired by 'Game of Thrones'

Based on the books by George R. R. Martin, the movie follows a sorceress as she "travels to the Lost Lands in search of a magical power that allows a person to transform into a werewolf," according to IMDb. In the Lost Lands is expected to premiere in 2023.

Jovovich, who last appeared in 2020's Monster Hunter, has frequently worked with Anderson, 57, who helmed several of the titles in the Resident Evil franchise. The couple tied the knot in 2009 and they share daughters Ever Gabo, 15, Dashiel Edan, 7½, and 2½-year-old Osian Lark.

Related Articles
molly ringwald, ally sheedy
Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy Are Having 'Breakfast Club' Reunion on 'Single Drunk Female' Season 2
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmRgL0vuSdt/. Helena Christensen /Instagram
Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Helena Christensen Have Supermodel Holiday Reunion
Salma Hayek Feels Channing Tatum's Abs in Magic Mike's Last Dance First Look
Salma Hayek Says Lap Dance Performance with Channing Tatum in 'Magic Mike 3' Was 'Physically Challenging'
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Take Daughter Malti to Aquarium in Sweet Family Outing
Quentin Tarantino and Adam Sandler
Quentin Tarantino Says He Wrote 'Awesome' 'Inglourious Basterds' Role for Adam Sandler
Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman and Ben Affleck as Batman
Henry Cavill Out as Superman, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman on Hold: All About the DC Shakeups — So Far
Brittany Murphy
Brittany Murphy Was 'Troubled' on Set of 2006 Film, Director Recalls: 'She Had a Lot of Demons'
Brendan Fraser attends Variety, The New York Party; Matt Damon, left, and wife Luciana Barroso attend the premiere of "The Last Duel"
Brendan Fraser Credits Matt Damon for Helping Him Get Breakout Role in 'School Ties'
Daisy Edgar-Jones to Play Carole King in Biopic
'Where the Crawdads Sing' Star Daisy Edgar-Jones to Play Carole King in 'Beautiful' Movie
Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis are Spotted Holding Hands During a Rare Outing in New York City
Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis Spotted Holding Hands in New York City
Johnny Depp Make-A-Wish video as Captain Jack Sparrow
Johnny Depp Reprises 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Role in Make-A-Wish Video for 11-Year-Old Fan
kate winslet
Kate Winslet Says Her Family 'Loves' Her Movie 'Eternal Sunshine': 'It's Kind of Amazing'
Charmaine Bingwa attends the Apple Original Films European Premiere for Emancipation
'Emancipation' Star Charmaine Bingwa Didn't Recognize Will Smith at First Meeting: 'He Was So Thin'
Your Place or Mine First Look
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Swap Lives in First Look at Rom-Com 'Your Place or Mine' : We 'Had Fun'
Jamie Foxx Celebrates 55th Birthday with Throwback Photo of Himself as a 'Big Head Boy'
Jamie Foxx Celebrates 55th Birthday with Throwback Photo of Himself as a 'Big Head Boy'
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 08: Actors Sarah Hyland, Vanessa Hudgens and Kate Beckinsale attend Moschino Spring/Summer 18 Menswear and Women's Resort Collection at Milk Studios on June 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Moschino)
Sarah Hyland Celebrates Pal and Bridesmaid Vanessa Hudgens' 34th Birthday: 'I Love You So Much'