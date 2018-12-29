Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Wedding Led to The Last Song Spiking by 2000 Percent on Amazon

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s wedding led to some major nostalgia.

The newlyweds married in an intimate ceremony on Sunday at her home in Franklin, Tennessee, after meeting on the set of their 2010 film The Last Song. Cyrus, 26, confirmed the news on Wednesday.

Their ceremony resulted in their fans rewatching the romantic film as Amazon Prime Video tweeted on Friday that the wedding had caused a surge in viewership.

“Miley and Liam’s wedding had everyone feeling sentimental this week,” the tweet read. “After news broke Wednesday, we saw a 2000% spike in streams of The Last Song. We love a happy ending. Congrats @MileyCyrus and @LiamHemsworth!”

The film, based on a Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name, centers around unruly New York teenager Ronnie Miller (Cyrus) who is angry at having to spend the summer with her father in a small Southern beach town.

Ronnie, a talented pianist, is grappling with her mother over her refusal to attend Juilliard when she meets Will Blakelee (Hemsworth), a wealthy teen who sweeps her off her feet.

Sparks congratulated the couple on Twitter following the news. “This makes me so happy. Congratulations @MileyCyrus and @LiamHemsworth. #TheLastSong,” wrote the author. Cyrus responded to Sparks with three emoji hearts.

Fans of the Cyrus and Hemsworth, 28, shared their love for the couple and the film on Twitter, with one user writing, “Can you imagine Miley and Liam showing their future kid The Last Song saying this is how they met.”

Another wrote, “From the Last Song to actually getting married. Wow my childhood.”

A different person tweeted, “Miley and Liam met as teenagers on the set of The Last Song, made a relationship, broke up after years, found their ways again, got engaged and now they married. Real fairy tales really exist.”

Another person retweeted a video Cyrus posted of herself dancing at her wedding. “This is the ending to The Last Song that we needed,” they tweeted.

While the two have tied the knot, a source close to Cyrus recently told PEOPLE the pair are not ready to expand their family just yet.

“They both love kids, but they’re not in a rush to start a family,” the source said.

Instead, Hemsworth and Cyrus dote on his older brother Chris’ daughter India, 6, and 4-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha (with his actress wife Elsa Pataky).

“We love it because she’s just so creative. So any moment, on any circumstance, she actually just writes a song, so we love her, and having her around is fun,” Pataky told ET earlier this year. “She’s amazing and my kids love her, and she has an amazing voice.”

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth in The Last Song Touchstone/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Of their wedding, the “Malibu” singer shared photos of herself and Hemsworth dressed in their wedding clothes. She wore a floor-length Vivienne Westwood gown while the Hunger Games actor wore a black suit.

The newlyweds embraced in several photos, one of which the singer captioned with, “12.23.18” and “10 years later….”

“They always wanted a small, private celebration with family and close friends and that’s what they got. Miley seems ecstatic,” another insider previously said. “Miley loves her Tennessee home and was very happy about having the ceremony there.”