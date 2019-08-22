Miley Cyrus Says She Was 'Kicked Off' Hotel Transylvania After Licking Liam Hemsworth's Penis Cake

In addressing rumors about her recent split from Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus made a surprising admission about why she didn’t appear in Hotel Transylvania as planned.

Cyrus, now 26, was originally attached to the movie in late 2011 to voice Mavis, the daughter of Adam Sandler’s Dracula. But by February 2012, the singer and actress was replaced by Selena Gomez.

Though reports at the time said Cyrus, then 19, had left the project, the singer is disputing the story in a new tweet on Thursday. In a Twitter thread highlighting her previous controversies, Cyrus claimed that she was actually “kicked off” the family friendly film after a photo of her with a penis cake for then-boyfriend Hemsworth, now 29, surfaced.

“I got kicked off hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it,” Cyrus wrote, after saying she lost a deal with Walmart when she was 17 over a video of her smoking out of a bong.

I got kicked off hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

The revelation came in the middle of a long thread of Cyrus addressing rumors about her split from Hemsworth, including allegations of cheating.

“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide,” Cyrus wrote in the first tweet.

“It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20s. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I’ve experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom,” she followed up.

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will,” Cyrus wrote in a later tweet after outlining some of her controversies.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE exclusively revealed the two had separated after marrying in a surprise ceremony December.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus told PEOPLE in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Hemsworth later addressed the split in an Instagram, and officially filed for divorce from the singer on Wednesday.

“Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” Hemsworth wrote on Instagram.