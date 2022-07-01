Leona Flowers tweeted on Wednesday that her grandson would make a great 007: 'He has everything they’re looking for––talent, looks, strength, worldwide appeal & oh, so cool'

Miles Teller's 'Gramma' Tells Twitter He Should Be the Next James Bond: 'He Has Everything'

Leona Flowers and Miles Teller attend the Miles Teller Vanguard Award Presentation during the 19th Annual Savannah Film Festival presented by SCAD

Miles Teller's grandmother Leona Flowers is the actor's biggest cheerleader.

The Pages from Grandma's Notebook author, who refers to herself as "Miles Teller's Gramma" on Twitter, recently went to bat on the platform, pitching the Top Gun: Maverick star for one of the most coveted roles in Hollywood: the next James Bond!

"They're looking for an actor to replace Daniel Craig for future 007 movies," Flowers tweeted. "I think my grandson, Miles Teller, has proven that he has everything they're looking for- talent, looks, strength,worldwide appeal & oh, so cool. He can be that guy!! Wouldn't he be great?"

Flowers' familial endorsement was met with tempered enthusiasm from commenters, many of whom brought up that Bond is British.

"If he was from Great Britain I would agree," commented one person, while another said, "Except he's American. Bond is BRITISH."

Teller's grandmother responded to the latter: "And lots of Europeans have played Americans. He studied acting which includes accents. He'd be great."

Flowers' pitch comes more than two years before another installment of the next 007 movie.

With Daniel Craig having bowed out of the iconic role, the search is on for his replacement, but producers have been quiet about any movement on that front.

NO TIME TO DIE, Daniel Craig as James Bond, 2021 Credit: Nicola Dove / MGM / © Danjaq / Courtesy Everett Collection

Barbara Broccoli, one of the franchise's lead producers, recently told Deadline that the next 007 movie will be a "reinvention of Bond" and that "nobody's in the running" to portray the character.

"We're working out where to go with him, we're talking that through," Broccoli, 62, told the outlet.

Among possible stiff competition for the role is Idris Elba, whose name surfaced earlier this year during a Deadline podcast.

"Well, we know Idris, I'm friends with him, and he's a magnificent actor," Broccoli said.