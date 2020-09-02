Miles Teller and Wife Keleigh Sperry Teller Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary with a Romantic Getaway

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry Teller tied the knot in 2019 in a Hawaiian ceremony

Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry Teller are celebrating their first year of marriage!

The couple, who tied the knot on Sept. 1 of last year in Hawaii, celebrated their anniversary with a romantic island trip on Tuesday.

Keleigh, 27, also shared wedding photos on her Instagram, writing, "1 year ago, till the end 🥂."

Teller, 33, shared a photo of a pair of drinks against a tropical background on Twitter.

"Happy 1 yr anniversary to my all-time love @keleighsperry. You and me til the end, baby," he tweeted.

Keleigh also shared a series of snapshots from their getaway on her Instagram Stories, including photos of mountains, blue oceans and green palm trees from a yacht.

Other photos from their vacation include the actor enjoying some time by the ocean, as well as a view from their bedroom window.

The Divergent actor married the model in Hawaii after a rehearsal dinner in Maui, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

The pair began dating in 2013 after meeting at a Grammys afterparty and became engaged in August 2017 while on a safari trip in South Africa. Teller opened up to PEOPLE about the romantic details of the proposal, complete with elephants roaming in the background.

Teller said he led Sperry to a tree with a rose and note tied to it reading “May 11th, 2013-August 20th, 2017.” On one knee he told her, “This was the first day that I asked you to be my girlfriend, and today was the last day you woke up as my girlfriend.”