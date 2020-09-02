Miles Teller and Wife Keleigh Sperry Teller Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary with a Romantic Getaway
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry Teller tied the knot in 2019 in a Hawaiian ceremony
Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry Teller are celebrating their first year of marriage!
The couple, who tied the knot on Sept. 1 of last year in Hawaii, celebrated their anniversary with a romantic island trip on Tuesday.
Keleigh, 27, also shared wedding photos on her Instagram, writing, "1 year ago, till the end 🥂."
Teller, 33, shared a photo of a pair of drinks against a tropical background on Twitter.
"Happy 1 yr anniversary to my all-time love @keleighsperry. You and me til the end, baby," he tweeted.
Keleigh also shared a series of snapshots from their getaway on her Instagram Stories, including photos of mountains, blue oceans and green palm trees from a yacht.
Other photos from their vacation include the actor enjoying some time by the ocean, as well as a view from their bedroom window.
The Divergent actor married the model in Hawaii after a rehearsal dinner in Maui, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.
The pair began dating in 2013 after meeting at a Grammys afterparty and became engaged in August 2017 while on a safari trip in South Africa. Teller opened up to PEOPLE about the romantic details of the proposal, complete with elephants roaming in the background.
Teller said he led Sperry to a tree with a rose and note tied to it reading “May 11th, 2013-August 20th, 2017.” On one knee he told her, “This was the first day that I asked you to be my girlfriend, and today was the last day you woke up as my girlfriend.”
Sperry said yes right away and thought the proposal was “perfect.” “I’ll never get the image out of my head of him down on one knee with a tear in his eye,” she said. “He really thought about every detail and was so nervous!"