Miles Teller Admits He’s 'Trying' to Keep Up with Tom Cruise in Top Gun 2: 'It Is Difficult'

Miles Teller is just trying to keep up with Tom Cruise.

The 32-year-old actor opened up to The Wrap about working with Cruise, 56, while on the sequel to his classic 1986 film Top Gun.

Titled Top Gun: Maverick, the story takes place decades after the original film and features Cruise’s return as Maverick with Teller playing Bradley Bradshaw, the son of Anthony Edwards’s pilot Goose.

“I’m certainly trying, but it is difficult,” Teller said of struggling to keep up with Cruise. “Just the volume of it. I’m sure a lot of people can do it for a couple of days or a week, but can you do it month after month after month?”

He continued, “There’s been nothing on this film that didn’t take a lot of training to accomplish.”

The film also stars Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm and Val Kilmer, who is reprising his role as Iceman.

“I got a masterclass in how to make a movie, and Tom is always thinking of the audience,” Teller said of learning from the action star. “To work with someone who is so meticulous on every aspect, from the camera to the scrip to the character to the wardrobe to hair to makeup, literally every detail that guy is dialed in on, and anybody who works with him is fortunate.”

In May, the 55-year-old actor shared the first shot from the set of Top Gun: Maverick to his social media on “#Day1” of production. The action star poses as his character Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Decked in his aviation gear and holding his helmet, Cruise gazes across the tarmac at a plane.

Cruise labeled the picture “FEEL THE NEED,” referencing Maverick’s iconic quote, “I feel the need, the need for speed.” According to Variety, the Risky Business star’s character will now be an instructor.

Top Gun: Maverick is set for a June 2020 release.