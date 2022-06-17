See Miles Teller Sing 'Great Balls of Fire' in Never-Before-Seen Top Gun: Maverick Scene

Paramount Pictures has released the full scene of Miles Teller performing Jerry Lee Lewis' "Great Balls of Fire" in Top Gun: Maverick, out now

Miles Teller: actor, pilot ... singer!

Teller's character Rooster wears a pair of (what else?) aviator-style sunglasses as he tickles the ivories amid a crowd of people singing along, including several fellow student pilots.

The entire bar chants "Rooster! Rooster! Rooster!" at the end of the scene, as he does a mini victory dance while getting up from the piano.

According to an official synopsis, in the movie, part of the scene plays out "while Maverick (Tom Cruise) reminisces of the time he and Goose (Anthony Edwards) played the same song in the original film." The new clip shows Teller's performance in its entirety.

Miles Teller in Top Gun: Maverick (2022) | Credit: Paramount Pictures/YouTube

Chatting with Seth Meyers on Late Night this week, Teller recalled filming the box-office-shattering sequel to 1986's Top Gun, revealing that he discovered he had "flame retardant, pesticides and jet fuel" in his bloodstream after breaking out in hives on the high-flying set of the movie.

While Teller was thrown for a loop at first, "Then I thought, wait a second, this is actually kinda cool," he admitted to Meyers, 48.

The next day, he returned to set, where costar and legacy cast member Cruise, 59, asked him what the bloodwork found.

"I was like, 'Well, Tom, it turns out I have jet fuel in my blood,' " Teller said. "Without even skipping a beat, Tom just goes, 'Yeah, I was born with it, kid.' "

"So that was a very Tom moment for me," he added.

Miles Teller plays Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Miles Teller in Top Gun: Maverick (2022) | Credit: Paramount Pictures

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the new film follows Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell 30 years after his graduation from TOPGUN Naval aviation program, when he is called back as an instructor for the elite fliers.

Among his young charges is Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Teller), the son of his late best friend Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (Edwards, 59).

Following its opening weekend — when it raked in an estimated $124 million at the domestic box office — Cruise reacted to the film's success on Twitter. "Thank you to everyone who saw #TopGun: Maverick and helped make it a historic opening weekend," he shared.