Miles Teller Shows Off Toned Physique on Hawaiian Vacation with Wife Keleigh Sperry

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry's trip to Hawaii comes as his movie Top Gun: Maverick continues to perform at the box office

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry are enjoying the island-vacation life.

The couple was spotted sunbathing in Hawaii on Sunday, with the shirtless 35-year-old Top Gun: Maverick actor showing off his toned physique in a pair of black swim trunks.

Meanwhile, Sperry, 29, wore a white one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline for their weekend outing, with her dark hair in a single-braid style.

Their Hawaiian jaunt come as Maverick continues to perform at the box office. The Tom Cruise-fronted sequel to 1986's Top Gun has amassed more than $1.3 billion worldwide since its May 27 release.

While chatting with PEOPLE last week, Teller opened up about how his wife, a model and actress, wasn't a big fan of the facial hair he sported while shooting the beloved summer blockbuster.

"My wife made me shave it immediately [after filming]," he said with a laugh.

And though Sperry wasn't thrilled with her husband's mustache, many moviegoers were and have been sporting similar facial hair, all while documenting their furry-upper-lip looks on TikTok.

Reacting to the grooming trend inspired by Maverick, Teller told PEOPLE, "[I'm a] big fan of it. If it makes them more confident, then more power to them. ... But we'll see, maybe it'll be a good summer trend and then die out."

Teller's friend Shailene Woodley previously sang his praises for his role in Maverick, in which Teller plays Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, the son of the late Goose (Anthony Edwards in the first movie) — including a cheeky shout-out to his "oiled up abs."

Woodley, 30, also called Teller — whom she costarred with in 2013's The Spectacular Now and the Divergent film series — a "wildly talented actor," as she stood before the movie's poster in her sweet Instagram post.

"It was nice," Teller told PEOPLE of Woodley's reaction to the film. "I think it's nice in this business when your friends publicly support you, so I was very appreciative of it — and a bit flattered as well."