Miles Teller Says Life 'Is a Lot Less Stressful' After Marrying Keleigh Sperry

Miles Teller's life has gotten pretty chill ever since he married Keleigh Sperry last year.

The actor, 33, and the model, 28, tied the knot in September 2019, months before the pandemic forced millions to isolate at home. In a new Men's Health cover story, the Whiplash actor says their time alone made their relationship stronger.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We just hang out. She keeps me calm. It’s pretty great," he says of their time in social distancing at home. "I’m with her now from when I wake up to the moment I go to bed. We have a lot of friends whose relationships got put under a magnifying glass during these times, but we are really great. Once you get married and you make that ultimate commitment, life is just a lot less stressful. You just know that person is always going to be there.”

The two also got down to work on their backyard, where they've been spending a lot more time.

“Keleigh and I both worked on our backyard and did some landscaping," he shared. "We planted a lemon tree, hydrangeas, and a rose garden. Since we were staring at our backyard a whole lot more than usual, we wanted to add color.”

Image zoom Credit: Beau Grealey for Men’s Health

The pair began dating in 2013 after meeting at a Grammys afterparty and became engaged in August 2017 while on a safari trip in South Africa. They later married in Hawaii in early September 2019.

Teller previously opened up to PEOPLE about the romantic details of the proposal, complete with elephants roaming in the background.

Teller said he led Sperry to a tree with a rose and note tied to it reading “May 11th, 2013-August 20th, 2017.” On one knee he told her, “This was the first day that I asked you to be my girlfriend, and today was the last day you woke up as my girlfriend.”

Image zoom Credit: Instagram

Sperry said yes right away and thought the proposal was “perfect.” “I’ll never get the image out of my head of him down on one knee with a tear in his eye,” she told PEOPLE. “He really thought about every detail and was so nervous!”

Teller explained to PEOPLE in October 2017 that he and Sperry “just clicked” after meeting at a 2013 Grammy after party. “I told my buddy, ‘I think I’m going to be with this girl for a long time,’ ” he said.