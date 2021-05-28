Miles Teller Punched in the Face at Hawaii Restaurant While on Vacation with Wife: Reports
Miles Teller was reportedly punched in the face at a restaurant in Maui on Wednesday
Miles Teller's Hawaiian vacation was painfully interrupted earlier this week.
The Whiplash star was punched in the face outside the restroom of the restaurant Monkeypod Kitchen in Maui, Hawaii on Wednesday night by an unknown man, according to TMZ.
In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, an MPD spokesperson said "police responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a West Maui restaurant involving a male victim and one responsible party. The incident is currently under investigation; no further information is available at this time."
A rep for Teller, 34, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry Teller, 28, were dining with the actor's Divergent costar and friend Shailene Woodley and her fiancé, NFL star Aaron Rodgers, at the time of the incident, per TMZ.
The man who punched Teller was allegedly a wedding planner who accused the star of owing him $60,000 for services rendered for Teller's 2019 wedding to Sperry Teller, according to TMZ.
The couple has been enjoying their Hawaii vacation with Woodley and Rodgers. Sperry Teller has shared photos of the two couples on Instagram, recently posting a photo of their group taking in the view of a waterfall.
"Ponds with soulmates 🪐🦋🌈🌈 thank you @zenobe for the best day of hiking these pool," Sperry Teller wrote in the caption of a photo.
In another photo, the model shared a photo of herself, Teller, Woodley and Rodgers enjoying a sunset view. "Happiness🦋🦋🌈💗."
The trip comes after Woodley and Rodgers, who confirmed their engagement in February, visited Walt Disney World in April and attended the Kentucky Derby on May 1 alongside Teller and his wife.