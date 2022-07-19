Former castmates and real-life friends Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley previously costarred with one another in 2013's The Spectacular Now, as well as the Divergent film series

Miles Teller Says He Was 'Flattered' by Shailene Woodley's Praise for Top Gun: Maverick

Shailene Woodley (L) and Miles Teller attend The 2015 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Miles Teller can always count on Shailene Woodley for her support.

While chatting with PEOPLE about partnering with eBay for the launch of its brand new eBay vault, the actor, 35, also opened up about the support he received from Woodley, 30, as his latest blockbuster film, Top Gun: Maverick, broke records at the box office.

Last month, Woodley called Teller — who she costarred with in 2013's The Spectacular Now and the Divergent film series — a "wildly talented actor" as she stood before a movie poster for the Top Gun follow-up in a sweet Instagram post.

"It was nice," Teller tells PEOPLE of Woodley's reaction to the film. "I think it's nice in this business when your friends publicly support you, so I was very appreciative of it — and a bit flattered as well."

He adds: "[But] she certainly didn't have to do anything publicly for me to know that she supports me and that we are really good friends. ... We've been very close for a long time."

Back in June, Woodley said in her social media post that she was having a "proud sister moment" after seeing her friend and former costar in Top Gun: Maverick.

"If you haven't had the chance yet, run, don't walk, to your nearest cinema, sit you're a-- down, and watch the new Top Gun," she shared alongside a photo of herself pointing to Teller on the movie's poster. "You will feel like a kid again…going to the theater for an ACTUAL cinematic experience. we laughed, we cried, we clapped. so much clapping."

"@tomcruise obvi slayed so hard … and #milesteller gave the world everything you want but rarely get in a blockbuster film … heart. soul. sass. charisma. (oiled up abs). pain. elation. and he did it all with such subtlety you barely knew it was happening," she added. "f---, he really is such a wildly talented actor, and it made my heart explode watching him do his thing in this. i'm beyond happy for him and this entire @topgunmovie team. thank you for giving the world this gift."

Woodley concluded the post by giving a special shoutout to Teller. "miles, you deserve every ounce of this exciting moment," she wrote. "proud sister moment happening over here. bravooooo."

Top Gun: Maverick — a sequel to the 1986 original — chronicles Tom Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell's return to the TOPGUN Naval aviation program 30 years after his graduation.

There, he is tasked with becoming an instructor for the elite fliers. Among his young charges is Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, played by Teller, the son of his late best friend Goose (Anthony Edwards in the first movie).

Teller is joined by a new class of pilots, which includes Glen Powell, Greg Tarzan Davis, Jay Ellis, Monica Barbaro and Lewis Pullman.

Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm also star, while Val Kilmer reprises his role from the original.