Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry's Relationship Timeline

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry had an instant connection when they first met in 2013

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry attend the UK Premiere and Royal Film Performance of "Top Gun: Maverick" at Leicester Square on May 19, 2022 in London, England.

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry attend the UK Premiere and Royal Film Performance of "Top Gun: Maverick" at Leicester Square on May 19, 2022 in London, England.

From the moment Miles Teller spotted his future wife Keleigh Sperry at a Grammys afterparty for the Black Keys in 2013, he felt a strong connection to her.

The Whiplash actor recalled their initial encounter to PEOPLE in 2017, saying that he and Sperry "just clicked."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I told my buddy, 'I think I'm going to be with this girl for a long time,' " Teller said.

The couple dated for four years before Teller popped the question while on a safari in South Africa. They tied the knot during a private Maui ceremony in September 2019.

From starring in a Taylor Swift music video together to vacationing with famous friends, here is a complete timeline of Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry's relationship.

2013: Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry meet at an after-party

Actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry attend the world premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick!" aboard the USS Midway in San Diego, California on May 4, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) Credit: ROBYN BECK/getty

Teller and Sperry first met at a party for The Black Keys in 2013. In a 2019 Vogue interview, Teller reflected on their first encounter and their instantaneous connection.

"Keleigh had caught my eye early in the night, and we talked. I didn't think it went well, but after a few more attempts, I got her to dance with me, and a week later, we went on a date," he said. "After we met, I knew she was the one."

March 2015: Miles Teller praises Keleigh Sperry for being supportive

miles-teller.jpg Sansho Scott/BFA/Shutterstock

While promoting his film Insurgent in Los Angeles, Teller opened up about balancing his relationship with Sperry and his career.

"It's been pretty easy because right now, her full-time gig is kind of being with me and before her, I would never invite a girl into that world because I didn't think I could have both," he said. "She's allowed me to be able to really focus on acting and do what I want to do. She can come to set and visit me and hang out and doesn't really distract me from it."

April 9, 2016: Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry attend the MTV Movie Awards

Keleigh and Miles Teller Miles Teller and wife Keleigh | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In the spring of 2016, Sperry joined Teller at the MTV Movie Awards, where the actor was presenting an award. The couple shared a kiss as they posed for the cameras. Sperry wore an all-black look while Teller paired a white T-shirt with a bomber jacket.

May 2, 2016: Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry attend the Met Gala

Teller and Sperry walked the red carpet together again at the 2016 Met Ball. The theme was Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology, and the couple both wore Maison Valentino. Sperry posted a throwback photo from the event a year later on Instagram.

August 20, 2017: Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry get engaged

miles-teller-Keleigh-Sperry-1 Credit: Instagram

After four years of dating, Teller proposed to the actress-model while on a safari in South Africa.

The couple shared details of the proposal with PEOPLE, including how Teller tied a rose to a tree with a note that read, "May 11th, 2013-August 20th, 2017." As he got down on one knee, he told Sperry, "This was the first day that I asked you to be my girlfriend, and today was the last day you woke up as my girlfriend."

Sperry called the proposal "perfect," adding, "I'll never get the image out of my head of him down on one knee with a tear in his eye. He really thought about every detail and was so nervous!"

October 2017: Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry make their first appearance as an engaged couple

Miles Teller Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The pair stepped out for their first public appearance as an engaged couple at the premiere of Teller's film, Only The Brave. Teller and Sperry locked arms and shared a kiss as they made their way down the red carpet. Sperry wore a floral Alice + Olivia dress and had her engagement ring on full display.

Later that month, Sperry told PEOPLE that they were already in the early stages of wedding planning.

"We definitely want something smaller and intimate," she said. "But I'm the last of six kids, so nothing is ever actually small!"

February 21, 2019: Keleigh Sperry celebrates Miles Teller's birthday on Instagram

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry celebrate Miles' birthday Credit: Keleigh Sperry Instagram

Sperry celebrated Teller's 32nd birthday with a pair of Instagram photos that showed the couple enjoying a candlelit dessert and locking lips. "Happy birthday my angel," she wrote in the caption along with a single heart emoji.

September 1, 2019: Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry tie the knot

Teller and Sperry wed in a laidback Maui ceremony in early September 2019. The couple chose the Hawaiian location as a nod to the Sperry family's annual vacation to the island. The nuptials took place in a Catholic church, followed by a sunset reception at the Ritz Carlton Kapalua Hotel. The bride wore Monique Lhuillier and her mother's necklace; a special piece that all her sisters wore down the aisle at their weddings.

The newlyweds kept the festivities going all weekend as they enjoyed a beach party with family and friends.

September 1, 2020: Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry celebrate their first wedding anniversary

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry on vacation Credit: Keleigh Sperry Instagram

To celebrate their first wedding anniversary, the couple jetted off to an island for a romantic getaway.

Teller tweeted a shot of two fruity cocktails against a tropical backdrop and wrote, "Happy 1 yr anniversary to my all-time love @keleighsperry. You and me til the end, baby."

Sperry also shared a few photos from the trip on Instagram Stories, including the view from a yacht. The model added some photos from their wedding to her IG feed as well and captioned the post, "1 year ago, till the end."

December 21, 2020: Miles Teller opens up about married life with Keleigh Sperry

Day 8: Invictus Games Toronto 2017 Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

In a 2020 interview with Men's Health, Teller reflected on his relationship with Sperry, and said that isolating together during the pandemic had strengthened their marriage.

"We just hang out. She keeps me calm. It's pretty great," he said. "I'm with her now from when I wake up to the moment I go to bed. We have a lot of friends whose relationships got put under a magnifying glass during these times, but we are really great. Once you get married and you make that ultimate commitment, life is just a lot less stressful. You just know that person is always going to be there."

Teller added that instead of sitting around the house during quarantine, the couple got to work in their backyard.

"Keleigh and I both worked on our backyard and did some landscaping," he said. "We planted a lemon tree, hydrangeas, and a rose garden. Since we were staring at our backyard a whole lot more than usual, we wanted to add color."

February 14, 2021: Keleigh Sperry pens a sweet tribute to Miles Teller on Valentine's Day

Sperry gushed about Teller on Instagram for Valentine's Day 2021 with a heartfelt message. The model wrote, "8 years of being your valentine. I love you, the one I want to go through time with," alongside a gallery of photos that included pictures from their wedding day and a video of Teller singing along to Barry Manilow's "Oh Mandy."

May 2021: Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry enjoy a couples trip with Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry on vacation with Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Credit: Keleigh Sperry Instagram

The couple joined Teller's Divergent co-star Shailene Woodley and her then-beau, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, for a couples trip to Hawaii in May 2021. The foursome spent the vacation hiking, cliff jumping and swimming in waterfalls.

Sperry posted a series of photos and videos of the group to Instagram, including a video of her and Rodgers singing karaoke to Taylor Swift's "The 1." She captioned the video, "Swifties."

Earlier in the month, the group attended the Kentucky Derby with a few other friends.

September 1, 2021: Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry celebrate their 2nd wedding anniversary

The couple once again honored each other on social media to mark their second wedding anniversary.

On Twitter, Teller wrote, "2 years ago today, I married the woman of my dreams. There isn't a day that goes by where I'm not reminded of how much I truly love and adore you. Thank you for your kindness and unconditional support, Keleigh. I would be lost without you."

Sperry shared pictures and videos from multiple moments throughout their relationship on Instagram and captioned it, "Happy anniversary my booshki, not sure how to put 8 years into 10 photos but I love you forever more thanks for being a stud of a husband, I adore you."

November 2021: Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry appear in a Taylor Swift music video

Teller and Sperry proved to be the ultimate Swifties again when they starred in the music video for Taylor Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me." In the short film, directed by actress Blake Lively, Teller plays a groom who can't stop thinking about his ex, while Sperry plays the role of the unsuspecting bride. The ex, played by Swift, crashes the wedding and gifts Sperry with a red scarf, a nod to the musician's "All Too Well" music video.

Swift shared a few behind-the-scenes photos of the video shoot on Instagram, writing, "So grateful to Miles for being the greatest dance partner and friend to me." She added, "And @keleighteller, who is the coolest living human on planet earth. The bride was willing to risk it all."

May 5, 2022: Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry show PDA at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick

Miles Teller Credit: Emma McIntyre/WireImage