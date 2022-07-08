Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise and Miles Teller, has surpassed $1 billion at the box office worldwide

Miles Teller Says He Has Had 'Some Conversations' with Tom Cruise About Possible Top Gun 3

Tom Cruise and Miles Teller attend the Global Premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick"

Is Top Gun 3 ready for takeoff?

Miles Teller says he has certainly broached the topic with Tom Cruise.

​​"That would be great, but that's all up to T.C.," Teller, 35, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published Thursday. "It's all up to Tom."

The actor further teased, "I've been having some conversations with him about it. We'll see."

Miles Teller and Tom Cruise share a light moment during a press conference for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' in Seoul Miles Teller and Tom Cruise | Credit: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

It is the first of Cruise's films to reach the rare milestone, with his next-highest global earner being 2018's Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which made $791.1 million.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the new film follows Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell 30 years after his graduation from TOPGUN Naval aviation program, when he is called back as an instructor for the elite fliers.

Among his young charges is Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Teller), the son of his late best friend Goose (Anthony Edwards in the original 1986 movie).

Critics have praised the chemistry between Cruise, 60, and Teller in Maverick, as well as the overall cast.

Variety's Peter Debruge wrote the "barrier-breaking sequel" doesn't rely on being "The Tom Cruise Show," and instead involves "perfectly coordinated teamwork among six pilots, recalling the group air battle that bonded Iceman (Kilmer, 62) and Maverick in the original movie."

For Teller's part, he said he would be happy to join Cruise along for the next "wild ride."

"I've never really experienced something like this in my life," he told ET. " ... It's a really good feeling."