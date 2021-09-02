Miles Teller Celebrates 2nd Wedding Anniversary with Wife Keleigh: 'I Would Be Lost Without You'

Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry Teller are celebrating two years of marriage and eight years of love!

On Wednesday, the couple — who tied the knot in 2019 — celebrated their anniversary by sharing touching tributes to each other on social media.

The Whiplash star, 34, shared a sweet black-and-white photo from their wedding day, holding his wife as he kisses her on the head.

"2 years ago today, I married the woman of my dreams," Teller wrote on Twitter. "There isn't a day that goes by where I'm not reminded of how much I truly love and adore you. Thank you for your kindness and unconditional support, Keleigh. I would be lost without you."

Sperry Teller, 28, also shared a touching message on Instagram, posting several photos and videos of moments throughout their marriage, including a wedding photo and video of Miles playing the guitar and singing.

"Happy anniversary my booshki," she captioned the post. "Not sure how to put 8 years into 10 photos but I love you forever more thanks for being a stud of a husband, I adore you 🐻❤️🐻🥂✨🌍🥀."

The pair began dating in 2013 after meeting at a Grammys afterparty and became engaged in August 2017 while on a safari trip in South Africa. They later married in Hawaii in early September 2019.

Teller previously opened up to PEOPLE about the romantic details of the proposal, complete with elephants roaming in the background.

He told PEOPLE he led his Sperry to a tree with a rose and a note tied to it reading "May 11th, 2013-August 20th, 2017."

On one knee he told her, "This was the first day that I asked you to be my girlfriend, and today was the last day you woke up as my girlfriend."

Sperry said yes right away and thought the proposal was "perfect."

"I'll never get the image out of my head of him down on one knee with a tear in his eye," she told PEOPLE. "He really thought about every detail and was so nervous!"

The Divergent actor explained to PEOPLE in October 2017 that he and Sperry "just clicked" after meeting at a 2013 Grammy after party. "I told my buddy, 'I think I'm going to be with this girl for a long time,' " he said.

Teller also admitted, during an interview with Men's Health, that spending time with his wife during the pandemic has made their relationship stronger.