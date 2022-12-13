Miles Morales Faces Off Against a Multiverse of Spider-People in 'Across the Spider-Verse' Trailer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases June 2, 2023

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

Published on December 13, 2022 02:20 PM

Miles Morales is back as Spider-Man!

On Tuesday, Sony Pictures Entertainment released the official trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to 2018's Academy Award-winning animated movie Into the Spider-Verse.

The new trailer shows Miles (Shameik Moore) and his mother Rio (Luna Lauren Velez) as she shares her worries about Miles becoming more independent as he grows through adolescence — all the while moments from the character's adventures in Into the Spider-Verse play on.

After Miles reunites with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and she invites him on a new adventure, "Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence," an official synopsis for the movie reads.

The trailer teases Miles and Gwen's encounters with dozens and dozens of other Spider-people in the multiverse — including the return of Jake Johnson's Peter B. Parker — but many Spider-people appear antagonistic to this Spider-Man and attack him on sight.

When the other Spider-characters "clash on how to handle a new threat," Miles is "pitted against the other Spiders" and embarks on another journey to save his loved ones and "redefine what it means to be a hero" along the way, per a synopsis.

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE
Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation

Oscar Isaac, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez and Greta Lee are set to reprise their roles from the first film in the new movie, while Daniel Kaluuya is slated to voice the role of Hobart "Hobie" Brown, a.k.a. Spider-Punk, according to Variety.

Kaluuya will be joined by new Spider-Verse cast members Issa Rae as Jessica Drew (aka Spider-Woman), Jorma Taccone as Vulture, Jason Schwartzman as Spot, Rachel Dratch as the principal at Miles' school, and Shea Whigham, who is reportedly playing George Stacey.

Like the first film, the movie will have three directors: this time around, Justin K. Thompson, Joaquim Dos Santos and Kemp Powers will be taking the reins as co-directors.

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE
Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation

Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Christina Steinberg serve as producers for the project, the second in a planned trilogy of animated Spider-Man movies featuring the Miles Morales character.

A third film in the series, titled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is already in the works and is set to be released on March 29, 2024, per THR.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases June 2, 2023.

