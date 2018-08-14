Mila Kunis Is 'Over the Moon' as She Turns 35 with Husband Ashton Kutcher and Their 2 Kids

Happy birthday, Mila Kunis!

The Spy Who Dumped Me star turns 35 on Tuesday with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, and their two children — 3½-year-old daughter Wyatt Isabelle and 21-month-old son Dimitri Portwood — by her side.

A source close to the actress tells PEOPLE the two are still deeply in love with each other after three years of marriage.

“They married their best friends and have continued to grow in their relationship by openly communicating and keeping their heads out of the clouds,” says the insider.

“They are real people and have found true love, trust, friendship and honesty. They are a great example for others to follow,” the source continues.

Their bond has solidified with the addition of their children.

“Both of them wanted to be parents for quite a while before they had children, and they are still over the moon,” the source adds.

The adorable couple was destined to be together since Kutcher, 40, was Kunis’ first kiss on That ’70s Show. Kunis was only 14 when she was cast, while Kutcher was 19.

Although the two would go on to date other people — Kunis would have a lengthy relationship with Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin, while Kutcher went on to marry Demi Moore — they reconnected after time apart.

RELATED VIDEO: Mila Kunis Opens Up About Ashton Kutcher’s Marriage to Demi Moore: It Was a ‘Real Relationship’

Kunis opened up about how their romantic relationship began in July while on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast.

“I did a movie called Friends With Benefits. He did a movie that was very similar called No Strings Attached. We lived out movies out,” the actress said. “We were just like, let’s just hook up. Let’s have fun. We’re both single. We both trust each other. Everything’s great.”

What began as a casual relationship inevitably escalated to something more serious. After attempting casual hookups, Kunis took charge when she realized her feelings for Kutcher after he told her about someone he was dating.

RELATED: Mila Kunis Recalls Having ‘Fun’ with Ashton Kutcher Before Going Serious: ‘Let’s Just Hook Up’

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

RELATED: Ashton Kutcher Dishes About First On- and Off-Screen Kisses with Mila Kunis: ‘It Was Obvious Things Were Happening’

“I felt like I got punched in the gut, literally overnight,” she told Maron. “I was like, you know what, I actually care about you. I don’t want to mess anything up so I’m just going to walk away before it becomes too much.”

She added, “And he was like, ‘Got it.’ And the next day, he showed up to my house and was like, ‘Move in with me,’ and I said, ‘Okay.’”

Kunis recalled seeing Kutcher at an awards show where he caught her eye years after they had worked together.

“I was looking around, and there was a really beautiful man from the back,” she said on the podcast. “I was literally like, ‘Oh, he’s kinda hot.’ … And then he turned around, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s Kutch.’ I thought it was the weirdest thing that I was checking this guy out, and it was someone that I had known forever.”

As for whether the two will ever act together again, Kunis immediately shot the idea down during an interview on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist.

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Kelso and Jackie Forever!’ Ashton Kutcher Shares Adorable Photo of Son Wearing That ’70s Show Shirt

“Not going to happen,” the mother of two said. “I can’t look at him and not be like, ‘What are you doing?’ …no, it’s weird.”

The Bad Moms star recently told the funny story of when she revealed to her mom in 2012 that she and Kutcher were dating.

“We were driving up Laurel Canyon, and I was like, ‘Mom, I have to tell you, I’m dating somebody,’ ” Kunis recalled on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. “And she was like, ‘Oh, tell me! Who are you dating?’ And I was like, ‘You’ve got to brace yourself for this one. I’m dating Ashton Kutcher.’ And she literally was like, ‘Shut the f— up’ in Russian. I was like, ‘No, I’m serious. I also may be in love with him, so…’”

The couple married in July 2015 after getting engaged in February 2014 and welcoming daughter Wyatt that October. They later also welcomed son Dimitri in November 2016.