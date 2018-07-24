Mila Kunis Reveals She Is to Blame for Her 'Horrible Breakup' with Macaulay Culkin: 'I F—— Up'

Mila Kunis is opening up about the demise of her longterm relationship with Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin.

The 34-year-old Bad Moms star revealed she made mistakes in her 20s that affected her relationship with Culkin, 37.

The two began dating in 2002 before ending their relationship eight years later. Kunis told Dax Shepard on his podcast Armchair Expert that it was “a horrible, horrible breakup,” candidly saying, “I f—— up.”

“I was an a—— in my 20s and I’ll be the first to admit it. And that’s something that took me a long time to come out and be like, ‘Yeah, you know what, I was a d—,’ and accept it and I own it now,” she said.

Mila Kunis and Macaulay Culkin

The mother of two continued, “And it’s f—— up what I did. It’s f—— up what I did and it’s f—— up how I did it. When I got to be a single I said, ‘I just need to figure myself out.’ I genuinely need to know why I did what I did, and, like, regroup myself as a human being.”

Shepard asked, “Have you forgiven yourself?”

“You know, it’s been so long like I feel like enough time has gone by,” Kunis said. “I think enough mutual friends have been like, everybody kind of forgave everybody for what went down.”

Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher

The actress married Ashton Kutcher on July 2015. The couple shares two children, daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 3; and son Dimitri Portwood, 19 months.

Culkin is now dating former Disney Channel actress Brenda Song. The pair were first spotted out together in July 2017, grabbing dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles. The next month, Song posted a group photo to Instagram in which she posed alongside Culkin.