"He only ate grapes at one point, it was so stupid," Mila Kunis said of husband Ashton Kutcher, who made himself sick while preparing for his portrayal of Steve Jobs

Mila Kunis Says Ashton Kutcher Was 'in the Hospital Twice with Pancreatitis' While Prepping for Jobs

Mila Kunis is sharing details from a medical mishap involving her husband, Ashton Kutcher.

While being interviewed on Thursday's episode of the web series Hot Ones, the Family Guy star, 38, partook in a segment called Spousal Fact Check, in which she confirmed or denied certain factoids shared by previous Hot Ones guest Kutcher, her husband of six years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Among the questions the show's host Sean Evans asked was whether or not Kutcher, 43, indeed gave himself pancreatitis because he was drinking "too much carrot juice" while preparing to play Steve Jobs in 2013's Jobs.

Jobs was notably strict when it came to his diet, largely as a result of dealing with his neuroendocrine cancer.

On Thursday's Hot Ones, Kunis said her husband's affliction was indeed true, but that he was in fact "downplaying it."

"He was so dumb. He only ate grapes at one point, it was so stupid," she told Evans. "We ended up in the hospital twice with pancreatitis!"

RELATED VIDEO: Ashton Kutcher Gets Hazed by Mila Kunis Over His Awful French Accent in Silly Wine Promo

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In 2013, Kutcher — who followed a fruit-only diet to get into character as the late visionary for the biopic — said that he was "doubled over in pain" from his pancreatic issues.

"First of all, the fruitarian diet can lead to like severe issues," he said at the time following a screening of the film, according to USA Today.

"My pancreas levels were completely out of whack," he recalled. "It was really terrifying … considering everything."

Also on the episode, Kunis discussed her involvement in two animated shows, Gimmicks and Stoner Cats, which are funded by NFTs.