Mila Kunis Confirms Ashton Kutcher First Told Her 'I Love You' While Drunk: 'It Happened, Guys'

Mila Kunis is sharing her side of Ashton Kutcher's drunk-in-love story.

At the premiere of the actress's new Netflix film Luckiest Girl Alive Thursday, Kunis, 39, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that 44-year-old Kutcher's assertion in a TikTok clip that he "might have had a little too much tequila" the first time he told Kunis he loved her was accurate.

"It really happened," Kunis told ET. "Oh, I remember that night."

"I didn't have tequila," she added about that fateful night for the couple. "I was sober and I was like, 'Oh my god.' It happened, guys."

Kunis also said she knew she loved her husband at the same time Kutcher first confessed his love to her, per ET.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. C Flanigan/FilmMagic

On Wednesday, Kutcher shared his love confession story in a clip from his new Peloton running series, Our Future Selves with the help of his guest, country singer Kenny Chesney.

"The first time I told my wife that I love her, was while listening to 'You and Tequila,' " Kutcher said in a clip shared to Peloton's TikTok account this week of him running alongside Chesney, 54, on a treadmill.

"I might have had a little too much tequila," he jokingly added in the 10-part series from Peloton where Kutcher welcomes various guests to join him as he trains for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon.

"I showed up drunk at her house, at like two in the morning, and I just started screaming, 'You and tequila make me crazy,'" continued The Ranch actor. "And I told her I love her, and she's like, 'Don't say it if you don't mean it. Are you gonna love me in the morning when you wake up from this hangover?' "

The following day, Kutcher confirmed to the Friends with Benefits actress that his feelings were legitimate. "I woke up the next morning and said, 'I still love you,' " he shared.

In response, Chesney told the actor that the story was news to him. "Well, I had no idea that me and Grace Potter were such a part of a really intimate detail for you and your wife," Chesney said of the song, which features the "Empty Heart" singer, 39.

"You and Grace Potter brought it home," Kutcher added. "These are fundamental moments in my life."

Kutcher and Kunis first met as costars on That '70s Show in 1998, where they played on-again, off-again couple Jackie and Kelso, but it would take nearly 15 more years before they started dating off-camera.

After beginning to casually date in 2012, the couple's relationship quickly turned serious, and they moved in together that year.

In February 2014, PEOPLE confirmed that the two were engaged, and shortly after it was announced that Kunis was pregnant with their first child, Wyatt, who they welcomed that October. The two tied the knot in a private, low-key ceremony in July 2015 before welcoming their second child, son Dimitri, in November 2016.