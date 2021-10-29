Mila Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, live in a rustic Los Angeles farmhouse with their two children

Mila Kunis Says Ashton Kutcher Is So Tall She Keeps Ladders in Their Home: 'I Can't Reach'

Mila Kunis can't live without one essential item she keeps in the home she shares with her husband, Ashton Kutcher.

The actress, 38, told host Sean Evans on a Thursday episode of his YouTube series Hot Ones that Kutcher 43, is so tall that she needs to store ladders in different rooms of the L.A. farmhouse where they live with their two children.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Pointing to the nearly foot-long gap between her and her husband's heights, she said, "I am 5-foot-4 on a good day, my husband's 6-foot-3," before adding, "Our house is built for 6-foot-3."

She continued, "I am at all times on tippie-toes and so I felt like that was a really good marriage compromise that I made. I have ladders everywhere. I have a ladder in the closet, I have a ladder in the kitchen. I can't reach things!"

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher attend the Grand Opening of the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute on September 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

RELATED GALLERY: Stars with the Most Dramatic Height Differences Ever

While Kunis had to compromise on certain elements of her home, she said she wasn't willing to budge on one special request: "a built-in dog eatery."

"When we were building out our island, I insisted on having a dog inlay, like built-in, little dishes for the dogs … so everything kind of looks beautiful and clean and nice and neat, and the dogs always have a permanent place instead of me tripping on their dog dishes," she told Evans.

Later in the interview, Kunis shared more details about her relationship with Kutcher, including a story about how her husband had to go to the hospital twice while filming the Steve Jobs biopic Jobs.

"He was so dumb. He only ate grapes at one point, it was so stupid," Kunis told Evans during the episode's Spousal Fact Check segment. "We ended up in the hospital twice with pancreatitis!"

Mila Kunis; Ashton Kutcher Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kunis and Kutcher have been married since 2015 and are parents to daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 6½, and son Dimitri Portwood, 4½. They previously opened up the home they share with their family to Architectural Digest, which featured the rustic, sustainable space in an August issue.