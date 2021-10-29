Mila Kunis Says Ashton Kutcher Is So Tall She Keeps Ladders in Their Home: 'I Can't Reach'
Mila Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, live in a rustic Los Angeles farmhouse with their two children
Mila Kunis can't live without one essential item she keeps in the home she shares with her husband, Ashton Kutcher.
The actress, 38, told host Sean Evans on a Thursday episode of his YouTube series Hot Ones that Kutcher 43, is so tall that she needs to store ladders in different rooms of the L.A. farmhouse where they live with their two children.
Pointing to the nearly foot-long gap between her and her husband's heights, she said, "I am 5-foot-4 on a good day, my husband's 6-foot-3," before adding, "Our house is built for 6-foot-3."
She continued, "I am at all times on tippie-toes and so I felt like that was a really good marriage compromise that I made. I have ladders everywhere. I have a ladder in the closet, I have a ladder in the kitchen. I can't reach things!"
While Kunis had to compromise on certain elements of her home, she said she wasn't willing to budge on one special request: "a built-in dog eatery."
"When we were building out our island, I insisted on having a dog inlay, like built-in, little dishes for the dogs … so everything kind of looks beautiful and clean and nice and neat, and the dogs always have a permanent place instead of me tripping on their dog dishes," she told Evans.
Later in the interview, Kunis shared more details about her relationship with Kutcher, including a story about how her husband had to go to the hospital twice while filming the Steve Jobs biopic Jobs.
"He was so dumb. He only ate grapes at one point, it was so stupid," Kunis told Evans during the episode's Spousal Fact Check segment. "We ended up in the hospital twice with pancreatitis!"
Kunis and Kutcher have been married since 2015 and are parents to daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 6½, and son Dimitri Portwood, 4½. They previously opened up the home they share with their family to Architectural Digest, which featured the rustic, sustainable space in an August issue.
"We wanted a home, not an estate," Kunis told AD, while Kutcher explained, "We wanted the house to look like an old barn, something that had been here for decades, that was then converted into a house. But it also had to feel modern and relevant.