Mila Kunis Reveals Her Fundraiser to Help Ukrainians Has Reached Over Half of $30 Million Goal

Mila Kunis said in a Sunday update that it had been "an incredible past 48 hours" of raising $15 million to help those affected in her native Ukraine

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's fundraising efforts are paying off.

"We're super excited, and we want to say thank you to each and every single one of you. It's been an incredible past 48 hours," said the actress, 38.

"We've got over 30,000 people who have donated to this cause, and we're halfway there. We're at 15 million and we're heading to 30," Kutcher, 44, said later in the update of their GoFundMe campaign — which, as of Tuesday morning, has raised over $18 million.

"We're going to make this happen," he added. "There are some problems in the world that take a village to solve, and there are other problems that take the rest of the world. This is one of those other problems."

Kunis and Kutcher first put out a video statement on the situation Thursday, along with what they're doing to help those fleeing from the escalating conflict amid the ongoing Russian invasion — including matching up to $3 million in donations.

The Bad Moms actress started off by saying that while she identifies as a proud American, having moved to the U.S. as a child, today, she has "never been more proud to be a Ukrainian."

Kunis continued, "The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity."

She and Kutcher went on to discuss the actions they were taking to support refugees from the war, which they also described in the post's caption: "While we are witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also bearing witness to the unimaginable burden of those who have chosen safety."

"Through GoFundMe, this fundraiser will provide an immediate impact on refugee and humanitarian aid efforts. The fund will benefit Flexport.org and Airbnb.org, two organizations who are actively on the ground providing immediate help to those who need it most," the caption continued.

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. More than a million Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

Russian invasion of Ukraine People taking shelter during the Russian invasion of Ukraine | Credit: Chris McGrath/Getty

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin, 69, insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy, 44, vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."