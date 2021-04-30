Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Mila Kunis stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and admitted she tried to warn Ashton Kutcher from investing in some of the most successful companies today

Mila Kunis Once Wrongly Warned Ashton Kutcher That Investing in Uber Was the 'Worst Idea Ever'

When it comes to having good business judgment, Mila Kunis might not be as gifted as her husband.

The Bad Moms actress, 37, virtually visited The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday, and told the host how she tried to convince her husband Ashton Kutcher, 43, to not invest in Uber or Bitcoin over a decade ago.

"The best part about him is he is really smart about including me in everything and making sure that I am aware of everything that is happening," Kunis said. (The two started dating back in 2012 before marrying in July 2015.) "He is also really smart at knowing that, sometimes, you shouldn't listen to your wife."

She continued, "Early in our dating, two things came up. He was like, 'Hey, there's this company, it's kind of like a ride share ... kind of like a cab company, but anybody can drive the cab,'" she said. "I was like, 'That's the worst idea ever,'"

The ride sharing app was none other than Uber. The That '70's Show alum told Colbert she wasn't sold on the idea, especially when Kutcher tried to get her to try the app out.

"I was like, 'You're going to put me in a car with a stranger? What is wrong with you?' Like, I was furious at him," the mother of two said.

Kunis also tried to steer her venture capitalist husband away from Bitcoin when he brought the idea up to her over eight years ago.

"Second time, he sat me down and was like, 'Hey, Babe, I got to explain this thing to you, tell me if I'm crazy,'" Kunis recounted. "He's like, 'There's this thing, it's like mining for money. It's called cryptocurrency, and there's this company'—this is eight-plus years ago—'it's called Bitcoin.'"

At the time, the Four Good Days star worried that the operation wasn't FDIC-insured, something Kutcher said made it an even better idea.

"And I was like, 'Well, I think this is a horrible idea. And he went, 'Cool, we're investing in it.' So he didn't listen to me. I mean, this happens all the time."

Kutcher's knack for backing budding businesses proved fruitful over time, as he's now one of the earliest investors in some of the most successful companies today, including Uber, Bitcoin, Airbnb and Skype.