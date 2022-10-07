Entertainment Movies 'Luckiest Girl Alive 2'? Mila Kunis on Possibility of Sequel: 'I Hope My Character Is Happier!' Author/screenwriter Jessica Knoll also tells PEOPLE her thoughts on continuing the Luckiest Girl Alive story beyond the new Netflix movie By Benjamin VanHoose Benjamin VanHoose Twitter Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 7, 2022 04:47 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Mila Kunis in Luckiest Girl Alive (2022). Photo: Sabrina Lantos/Netflix Warning: This post contains spoilers for Luckiest Girl Alive, now streaming on Netflix. What's next for Ani FaNelli? Luckiest Girl Alive, the film adaptation of Jessica Knoll's 2015 bestseller, ends with Mila Kunis' lead character Ani making the decision to publicly speak out about being sexually assaulted as a teen. Her powerful essay makes it into The New York Times and inspires fellow survivors to feel less alone. Also, she calls off her wedding at the last minute, admitting to her wealthy fiancé Luke (Finn Wittrock) that she was merely using him to complete her seemingly perfect life. The movie extends slightly past where the book leaves off and mirrors some real-life Today show comments Knoll once made about sharing her own personal connection to the fictional story. The author, 38, previously revealed she was sexually assaulted at 15 and based Ani's storyline on her own trauma. The reader comments included in the ending are an amalgam of actual messages she received after coming forward, and Knoll's voice is one of the narrators featured in that sequence. Kunis, 39, who is also a producer on the film, recently told PEOPLE she would be on board if asked to return for a sequel: "Oh my God, I hope my character is happier! Yeah, of course [I would]. I love Jess." Why Mila Kunis Didn't Go Blonde for Luckiest Girl Alive Role: 'Nobody Wants That!' Mila Kunis in Luckiest Girl Alive (2022). Sabrina Lantos/Netflix Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. Chiara Aurelia, who plays Kunis' teen counterpart in flashbacks, echoed that sentiment, adding, "Yes a hundred-million times over. I love every single person involved with this project and I would do anything to work with them all again. Truly." What would Knoll envision for a potential sequel? She wants to explore more of Ani's best friend Nell, played in the movie by Succession star Justine Lupe. "Sometimes I think about writing Nell's story. Like, where is Nell these days? So maybe," says Knoll. Producer Bruna Papandrea (who's behind shows like Big Little Lies, The Undoing and Nine Perfect Strangers) also teases "never say never" about a potential sequel and floats the idea of a Netflix spin-off series. How Luckiest Girl Alive Writer Jessica Knoll Found 'Clarity' Years After Being Assaulted at 15 From left: Jessica Knoll, Chiara Aurelia, Mila Kunis and Finn Wittrock. Taylor Hill/WireImage Knoll, who is also working on adapting her second novel The Favorite Sister for television and has two other movie screenplays in the works, says it's "bittersweet" to put a close to her deeply personal Luckiest Girl Alive chapter. For now, though, she's glad it's reaching an entirely new audience on Netflix. "It feels like there's a lot of emotion behind this project and thinking that I'll never work on it again is bittersweet. But at the same time, it was time. Seven years is a long time, even more than that because I started writing the book in 2013, so it's almost 10 years that this story and character have been a part of my life," Knoll says. Luckiest Girl Alive is now streaming on Netflix. The novel is available wherever books are sold.