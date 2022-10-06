Mila Kunis Says She Knew 2015's 'Jupiter Ascending' Would Flop at Box Office 'Before We Started'

Mila Kunis had a feeling one of her past movies wouldn't be a hit.

The Luckiest Girl Alive actress, 39, spoke to Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast about 2015's Jupiter Ascending, which she starred in alongside Channing Tatum.

"When did we know [the movie would flop]? Before we started production, because our production got slashed in half," Kunis said. "The original budget was twice as much, and you can do a lot more with a lot more money, and oftentimes those types of scripts have a very good storyline but extraordinary other things. Right before pre-production, for a multitude of reasons with studios and other things, the budget got cut and the movie was different."

That movie, directed by Matrix creators the Wachowskis, wasn't well received, earning a 28 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. According to Box Office Mojo, the film made just over $47 million in the U.S. and almost $184 million total worldwide.

In it, Kunis played a maid who was the destined queen of the universe, and Tatum played a genetically engineered hunter. "I wish that Channing was here because we have some good stories," Kunis said.

Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, who played the film's villain, previously told GQ that the movie saw him give a "pretty bad performance by all accounts."

"Those people that loathe what I do, Jupiter Ascending tends to be their favorite of my performances," he said. "In retrospect, it may have been too much. But I love the Wachowskis. I've never felt so free on set."

Tatum previously told Variety that the time making Jupiter Ascending ended up being a "nightmare" for him as he took "four movies back-to-back."

"I wasn't as good as I wanted to be in those last two movies because I didn't have the energy," Tatum said. "Jupiter Ascending was a nightmare from the jump. It was a sideways movie. All of us were there for seven months, busting our hump. It was just tough."

Luckiest Girl Alive is streaming on Netflix Friday.