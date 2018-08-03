Mila Kunis Explains Why She'll Never Act with Husband Ashton Kutcher Again: 'It's Weird'

We first saw Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher on screen together in That ’70s Show—but don’t get too excited about watching the couple act alongside one another on camera any time soon.

While appearing on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, airing this weekend, Kunis opens up about why she can’t imagine trying to act in a scene again with her husband.

“Not going to happen,” the actress quickly responded. “I can’t look at him and not be like ‘What are you doing?’…no it’s weird.”

“In a scene with him I was like ‘Oh I see you acting.’ Like I can catch it…and he looked at me and was like ‘What’s that face you make?’ and I was like ‘We can’t do this.’ We can’t be together in a scene,” she chuckled.

Despite being an adorable couple together off-screen, Kunis and Kutcher have separately had their own successful acting careers during their relationship together.

The couple married in July 2015 after getting engaged in February 2014 and welcoming daughter Wyatt, 3½, that October. They later also welcomed son Dimitri, 20 months, in November 2016.

EPA/Tibor Illyes

Recently, Kunis admitted that she and Kutcher were not always a serious couple. While appearing on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, the actress shared that the two liked to keep things casual at the beginning.

“I did a movie called Friends With Benefits. He did a movie that was very similar called No Strings Attached. We lived our movies out,” the actress said. “We were just like, let’s just hook up. Let’s have fun. We’re both single. We both trust each other. Everything’s great.”

Months later, the two realized they wanted to settle down and the celeb couple has been going strong ever since, despite a few arguments with the in-laws.

The full interview with Kunis will air Sunday on Sunday TODAY, and her latest film The Spy Who Dumped Me hits theaters today.