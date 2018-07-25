Mila Kunis' Mom Said 'Shut the F— Up' When She Learned Her Daughter Was Dating Ashton Kutcher  

Mila Kunis’ mom was shocked when her daughter started dating Asthon Kutcher.

The actress told the charming story on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast this week, explaining that her mother was taken aback when she revealed that she was in a relationship with her former That ’70s Show costar.

“We were driving up Laurel Canyon, and I was like, ‘Mom, I have to tell you, I’m dating somebody,’ ” Kunis recalled. “And she was like, ‘Oh, tell me! Who are you dating?’ And I was like, ‘You’ve got to brace yourself for this one. I’m dating Ashton Kutcher.’ And she literally was like, ‘Shut the f— up’ in Russian. I was like, ‘No, I’m serious. I also may be in love with him, so…’ ”

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis C Flanigan/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kunis also admitted that her mom wasn’t sure what to think about the new relationship since Kutcher had been in the tabloids recently following his split from Demi Moore in Nov. 2011. The two started dating just months after Kutcher separated from Moore after six years of marriage and were together when the actor officially filed for divorce in Dec. 2012.

“There were so many thoughts that she couldn’t process,” Kunis explained. “There’s so many versions of his life that people thought he was that he wasn’t.”

The couple married in July 2015 after getting engaged in Feb. 2014 and welcoming daughter Wyatt that October. They later also welcomed son Dimitri in Nov. 2006.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher with kids Dimitri (left) and Wyatt in July 2017 EPA/Tibor Illyes

Kunis admitted that her and Kutcher were so preoccupied with keeping their relationship under wraps during the beginning that it even affected some of their friendships.

“We were crazy neurotic about keeping it secret, like, to probably a massive fault, where we alienated so many friends, I’m sure,” she said.