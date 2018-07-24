Inside Mila Kunis and Macaulay Culkin's 'Steady' Relationship and 'Horrible' Split

Little is know about Mila Kunis and Macaulay Culkin’s low-key eight-year romance, which ended as Kunis’ star-power began to grow.

The two dated from 2002 to 2011, during which time Kunis’ career took off and Culkin took a self-imposed retirement from acting. When it came to their relationship, both actors were tight lipped and preferred to keep details to themselves.

Now almost a decade later, Kunis is finally speaking out about their relationship and opened up to friend Dax Shepard on his podcast about their messy split. Kunis told Shepard that it was “a horrible, horrible breakup,” candidly saying, “I f—— up.”

Read on for a look into their secretive relationship and breakup.

Her “steady rock”

Kunis and Culkin were first linked when she was 18 and the Home Alone actor was 21. They went on to date for most of Kunis’ 20s, and the actress admitted near the end of their relationship that it shaped her life. Appearing on the cover of Women’s Health in 2009, Kunis gave a rare insight into their relationship at the time.

“We grew up together,” Kunis said. “You find a steady rock in your life and that’s all you need. We have our ups and downs, but work through them.”

Macaulay Culkin and Mila Kunis

She also admitted that their relationship was shaped by how old they were when they got together. “I don’t know if I met him at 27 if it would have been a different relationship,” she said.

His “abnormal” fans

The two worked hard to keep their relationship private, a trend they both continue now with their current partners, but Kunis admitted that his fame was weird to work around. The actress appeared on The Howard Stern Show in 2016 where she opened up about what it was like going out in public with him.

“He was huge. You couldn’t walk down the street with him,” Kunis told Stern. “He always had this weird attraction, like fans just screamed when they saw him. They didn’t know how to react. It wasn’t like a normal response to a celebrity. Fans responded in a very abnormal way to him.”

Culkin in Home Alone

Their “amicable” split

After 8 years together, news broke in early 2011 that the two had split quietly. Kunis was in the midst of promoting her critically acclaimed role in Black Swan at the time and didn’t comment on the split, but a representative confirmed the news.

“The split was amicable, and they remain close friends,” her rep told Page Six at the time.

But Kunis admits she “f—ed up” the breakup

Despite her rep stating that it was amicable, Kunis told Dax Shepard on his podcast Armchair Expert that it was “a horrible, horrible breakup,” candidly saying, “I f—— up.”

“I was an a—— in my 20s and I’ll be the first to admit it. And that’s something that took me a long time to come out and be like, ‘Yeah, you know what, I was a d—,’ and accept it and I own it now,” she said.

Mila Kunis and Macaulay Culkin

The mother of two continued, “And it’s f—— up what I did. It’s f—— up what I did and it’s f—— up how I did it. When I got to be a single I said, ‘I just need to figure myself out.’ I genuinely need to know why I did what I did, and, like, regroup myself as a human being.”

Shepard asked, “Have you forgiven yourself?”

“You know, it’s been so long like I feel like enough time has gone by,” Kunis said. “I think enough mutual friends have been like, everybody kind of forgave everybody for what went down.”

It seems both actors have recovered well and moved on with happy relationships.

The actress married Ashton Kutcher on July 2015. The couple shares two children, daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 3; and son Dimitri Portwood, 19 months.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Culkin is now dating former Disney Channel actress Brenda Song. The pair were first spotted out together in July 2017, grabbing dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles. The next month, Song posted a group photo to Instagram in which she posed alongside Culkin.